Rakhi Sawant says boyfriend Adil Khan bought a house in her name in Dubai, gifted her BMW: 'His love is true'

Rakhi Sawant recently flew to Dubai with boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani to meet his family members, a gesture which she claims proves that he is very serious about their relationship. She however, reveals that Adil's family is not in favour of their relationship and even Adil says she should wear dresses which are “less glamorous and more covered”. Also read: Rakhi Sawant on getting boyfriend's ex-girlfriend's call: 'Adil Durrani is just mine, we are going to get married'

Rakhi returned to spotlight with her participation on Bigg Boss 15 and has been regularly spotted at film and TV events since then. She was earlier unofficially married to Ritesh, who even joined her on Bigg Boss, but broke up soon after she learnt about him being a married man already.

“Adil has bought a house in Dubai in my name. The other day, he'd gifted me a BMW. But frankly, my treasure is his love. His love is true. He is a loyalist. He is very serious about me, else which guy introduces his love so early to his family?” Rakhi told ETimes in an interview with Adil.

Adil added that its a small start to take their relationship ahead. On being asked what he wants to change in Rakhi, he said, “Nothing much, it is just that I feel she should wear dresses which are less glamorous and more covered.”

Adil however, seems to know very little about her as he has not seen most of her work. “She has told me everything about herself, including her shaadi with Ritesh. Earlier I didn't know about it, but now I know. I haven't even seen her Main Hoon Naa yet, neither Bigg Boss,” he said.

Adil is based out of Bengaluru and is six years younger to Rakhi. His cousins live in Dubai and Rakhi claims that his aunt will make his parents understand about their relationship.

Rakhi recently also revealed that Adil's ex-girlfriend Roshina Delvari called her but she had now blocked her number. She had earlier expressed her disappointment on being left alone after separating from her ‘husband’ Ritesh for good.

