Rakhi Sawant mocks Sherlyn Chopra’s allegations against Sajid Khan. Watch

Days after Sherlyn Chopra alleged that she has not received any help from Mumbai police regarding her complaint against Sajid Khan, Rakhi Sawant shared her thoughts on the matter in front of the media. Talking to the paparazzi, on Monday, Rakhi mocked Sherlyn’s recent statement to the media. Also read: ‘Salman Khan is protecting Sajid Khan,' alleges Sherlyn

In a video, Rakhi addresses Sherlyn’s allegation against Sajid. She went on to tease Sherlyn mimicking her and said that no one wants to lodge her case against Sajid. She said, “Kyun lega jab woh (Sajid Khan) kusurwar hi nahin hain. Uske khilaf kisine gawahi nahin diya, court ne Sajid Khan ko saza-e-faasi ya kala paani ki saza hi nahin di. Tum makeup 4 kilo ka laga ke, saree pehen ke, media ke samne dusro pe dosh lagate ho. Sharam nahin ati tumhe? Chullu bhar paani me doop nahin jati tum (Why would anyone take you seriously when Sajid Khan is not the culprit. Neither there’s a witness against him, nor the court has punished him. Don’t you feel ashamed of yourself to allege others in front of the media while wearing makeup and saree? Don’t you die inside).

She further added that one must think before blaming others in front of the media. “Police ko bhi pata chala ki case me dum hi nahin hain. Yeh madam roz nind se uth k aa ke complain karti hain, kabhi mere bhai Raj Kundra ke liye, kabhi mere bhai Sajid Khan ke liye. Kya hai iski problem? Abhi 6 mahine ruko kisi aur rape ka case le kar ayegi (There’s no truth in this case, even the police know that she keeps filing complains, either on my brother Raj Kundra or Sajid Khan, What is her problem? In the next six months, she will again have a rape case to file).” Rakhi also blamed Sherlyn for her problems and said, “Pehle khud toh sudhro fir dusro ko sudharna (Look at yourself before pointing fingers at others).”

Earlier, Sherlyn was spotted outside Juhu police station where she said that Salman Khan is protecting Sajid Khan despite harassment allegations against the filmmaker. Sherlyn is among the nine women in the industry who accused Sajid Khan of sexual harassment during the #MeToo movement in India. Sherlyn has been voicing against the filmmaker ever since he joined Salman-Khan-hosted reality show, Bigg Boss 16 as a participant.

