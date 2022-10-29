‘Salman Khan is protecting Sajid Khan,' alleges Sherlyn Chopra, feels Mumbai police is refusing to help her

On Saturday Sherlyn Chopra reached Mumbai’s Juhu police station to record her statement against filmmaker Sajid Khan. She addressed to media stationed outside the police station and alleged that she has been receiving no help from the cops. She also said that no one can touch Sajid Khan as Salman Khan helps him. Also read: Sherlyn Chopra, who accused Sajid Khan of harassment, questions Salman Khan

In a paparazzi video, Sherlyn said, “Sajid Khan ke sar par kisi aur nahin, Salman Khan sir ka hanth hain. Unke hontein, Sajid Khan ka koi baal tak baka nahin kar sakta hai (Sajid Khan is being protected by Salman Khan. No one can touch him).” She also claimed that she visited the police station after her calls went unanswered about her complain against Sajid. She also said that after she requested a female police officer to record her statement in the case, however, she feels helpless after not getting much help.

“Maine Assistant police commissioner ko call kiya and bola ‘Juhu Police meri madad nahin kar rahi hain. Pata nahin kya majbori rahi hongi, upar se koi dabab ayaa hoga ki mera statement na liya jayein. Mai yehi soch rahi hu ki agar ek celebrity ke sath aisa ho sakata hain toh ek aam mahila ke sath kya kuch nahin hota hoga (I have informed Assistant police commissioner that Juhu Police isn't helping me I don't know why my statement is not being taken, there might be some kind of pressure against it I wonder what can happen to an ordinary woman if a celebrity is being treated in such a way) ,” Sherlyn added with teary-eyes. She asserted that she only demands unbiased judgement in the case.

It all began in 2018 when Sajid Khan was mired in the #MeToo controversy after nine women from the acting industry, who have worked with him on different projects, accused him of sexually harassing them. Sherlyn was one of them with Saloni Chopra, Aahana Kumra and Mandana Karimi and others. Earlier, Sherlyn was spotted visiting the police station to file a police complaint against the filmmaker.

Sajid is currently appearing as one of the participants in the Salman-Khan-hosted reality show, Bigg Boss 16. It’s his first appearance after he stepped down from his directorial duties for Houseful 4 following the allegations.

(With inputs from ANI)

