Sherlyn Chopra, who accused Sajid Khan of harassment, questions Salman Khan: ‘Is the Bigg Boss house for molesters?’

Sherlyn Chopra, one of the women who have accused Sajid Khan of sexual harrassment, questioned Salman Khan and Bigg Boss makers for allowing the filmmaker to participate in the popular reality TV show. Sherlyn dubbed Sajid a habitual molester and a sexual predator and asked if the Bigg Boss house is a place where such people can get shelter. Also Read| Sona Mohapatra criticises Salman Khan for 'whitewashing' Sajid Khan

Ever since Sajid Khan was announced as a contestant on Bigg Boss season 16 at the premiere on October 1, several celebrities have taken to social media to object to the decision. Sherlyn Chopra also opposed his participation and alleged in a tweet that she was also one of his victims.

Sharing an article that demanded Salman Khan to take a stand in the matter, Sherlyn tweeted, “He had flashed his private part at me and asked me to rate it on a scale of 0 to 10. I'd like to enter into the house of Big Boss & give him the rating! Let India watch how a survivor deals with her molester! Please take a stand! @BeingSalmanKhan."

The model-actor further spoke about Sajid Khan’s Bigg Boss participation at a recent press meet. She told Instant Bollywood, “All the victims had similar experiences, not even one of them said that he kept his hands on my head and gave me blessings. So it should be understood that he is a habitual molester and a sexual predator. And Bigg Boss makers and Salman Khan have given shelter to such a person in the house. Now you tell me if it’s acceptable. Kya Bigg Boss ka ghar molesters ke liye hai (Is the Bigg Boss house for molesters).”

Apart from numerous celebrities, including Mandana Karimi, Sona Mohapatra, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, and Uorfi Javed, Delhi Commission for Women has also protested Sajid’s participation. DCW chief Swati Maliwal wrote to Information and Broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur demanding his ouster, and also filed an FIR after she received rape threats from social media users over her demand.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON