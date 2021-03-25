Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Rakhi Sawant reacts to Aamir Khan testing positive to coronavirus: 'This is so scary. Aamir ji I love you'
bollywood

Rakhi Sawant reacts to Aamir Khan testing positive to coronavirus: 'This is so scary. Aamir ji I love you'

A video of Rakhi Sawant reacting to the news of actor Aamir Khan's coronavirus positive result has surfaced online. Check out fans' reaction to it.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 25, 2021 09:13 AM IST
Rakhi Sawant has expressed concern over Aamir Khan testing positive to coronavirus.

A video clip of actor Rakhi Sawant reacting the news of actor Aamir Khan testing positive for coronavirus has surfaced online. It shows Rakhi getting surprised and then expressing concern over his health.

In the clip, Rakhi is seen in a bright pink gym wear as she gets into a car. A photographer informs her that Aamir has tested positive. Rakhi responds: 'OMG, really? Main bahot pareshani mein aa jaaungi. This is so scary. Aamir ji I love you. Aamirji I miss you."

Instragram users were far from being amused. One said: "Ye kuch zyada hi ho gya (Haven't you gone overboard?)". Another wrote: "Overacting." A third joked: "Even Aamir khan could not resist a smile seeing this." A fourth user wrote: "Nautanki." Not all were willing to mock her. One user said: "She has good heart." Another said: "So cute and beautiful Rakhi."

Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya, Shabana Azmi pose together in this throwback pic

Sonam Kapoor misses mom Sunita, posts sweetest birthday note for her

Kareena misses friends' get-together as Karan, Karisma, Malaika party

When Shah Rukh Khan got upset with Karan Johar who didn't take him in a film

Rakhi has been under stress of late owing to her mother's cancer treatment. One of the first posts she put up after quitting Bigg Boss 14 was about her mother, Jaya, who is undergoing treatment for cancer at a Mumbai hospital. Rakhi had written: "Please pray for mom ,she is undergoing cancer treatment." Few days later, she had also posted a recorded message from her mother who thanked Salman Khan for all his help in her treatment.

Also read: Ankita Lokhande shares casting couch experiences: ‘He was a big actor’

Speaking in Hindi, she had said: "Salman, Sohail thank you. As you can see my chemotherapy is going on. I am in the hospital now. There are two more sessions to happen after which I will be operated upon. May you stay hale and hearty. May God help you prosper more. God is with you. May all your desires come true."

Rakhi was one of the finalists on Bigg Boss 14. Her journey was marked by her signature over-the-top humour. But she also made many emotional by sharing details of her problematic marriage and her mother's health. She also ran into controversy when a prank with Abhinav Shukla (the drawstrings episode) saw her fight with Rabina Dilaik, the winner of the season.

