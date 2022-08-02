Rakhi Sawant says she wants to be Salman Khan's bodyguard: 'If anyone shoots, the bullet will hit me'

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Aug 02, 2022 04:53 PM IST
Salman Khan recently got an arm license after receiving death threats in June. Rakhi Sawant has now reacted to the news and said that she prayed for Salman's license.
Rakhi Sawant talks about Salman Khan's gun license.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Rakhi Sawant has appeared in several seasons of the reality show Bigg Boss, which is hosted by actor Salman Khan. In several interviews, she has talked about the bond she shares with the actor. Recently, Salman Khan was granted an arms license for self-protection after receiving death threats. Now Rakhi has reacted to the news and has said that she prayed for him to get the license and that if needed she would step up to become Salman's bodyguard. Also Read: Rakhi Sawant on Salman Khan's court summons: ‘He hasn't achieved the happiness of life. If you press his sore point…’

Recently, Rakhi was spotted with her boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani and spoke about Salman Khan's arm license. She said, “I am very happy that Salman got a gun license. Salman sir don't take tension. Nothing will happen to you. Everyone's blessings are with you and I keep on praying for him day and night. I prayed for his gun license also so that he can get it to keep himself safe. If required, I can step up to become his bodyguard. I will walk with him and if anyone shoots, the bullet will hit me."

Salman Khan has been issued an arms license after he applied for a gun license for self-protection after the threatening letters that he received recently. Salman had received a death threat from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang following which, he met Mumbai police chief Vivek Phansalkar over the threat letter sent to him and his father.

Salman and his father Salim Khan had received a death threat on June 5, days after Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29. Salim Khan's security team found the letter outside their Mumbai home near the Bandra Bandstand promenade, where Salim Khan goes for his routine morning jog.

HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

