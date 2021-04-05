Rakhi Sawant says she will pray for gym buddy Vicky Kaushal after his Covid-19 diagnosis: 'You are my good friend'

Rakhi Sawant is praying for the speedy recovery of Vicky Kaushal, who tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday. Rakhi, who was spotted by the paparazzi outside her gym, expressed shock at the news of Vicky’s diagnosis and said that they worked out in the same gym.

In a video that was shared online, Rakhi could be heard saying, “Main bohot shocked hoon Vicky Kaushal ke liye. Mera achcha dost hai (I am very shocked to hear about Vicky Kaushal. He is a good friend of mine). Vicky, you will be fine, I will pray for you.”

“Aap mere achche dost ho (You are my good friend) and I am going to miss you in the gym. Aap itna achcha gym karte ho, itna achcha dole-shole banate ho, itna legs maarte ho. Aaj dekho main gym aayi hoon lekin aap nahi ho gym mein. I pray aap jaldi theek ho jao (You work out so well, you have made such nice muscles and your leg workouts are impressive too. See, I have come to the gym today but you are not here. I pray that you get well soon),” she added.

Rakhi also gave her two cents on how to control the spread of Covid-19 -- by putting an end to doctored reports. She said that many people who travel do not get actually tested and show a fake report at the airport. If this is stopped, the virus outbreak will reduce, she added. She also urged everyone to wear a mask and remembered to put her own back on.

Vicky, on Monday, shared with fans and well-wishers that he has been diagnosed with the coronavirus. “Inspite of all care and precautions, unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all essential protocols, I am under home quarantine, taking medication as prescribed by my doctor. I request all those who came in contact with me to immediately get tested. Take care and stay safe,” he wrote in an Instagram post.