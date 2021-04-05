IND USA
Vicky Kaushal tests positive for Covid-19, in home quarantine

  • Vicky Kaushal is the latest in a long line of Bollywood celebrities to have tested positive for Covid-19, amid the second wave of the pandemic in India.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 05, 2021 12:16 PM IST

Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram on Monday morning to announce that he has tested positive for Covid-19 and said that he is quarantining at home. He said that his diagnosis comes despite following ‘all care and precautions’.

“Inspite of all care and precautions, unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all essential protocols, I am under home quarantine, taking medication as prescribed by my doctor. I request all those who came in contact with me to immediately get tested. Take care and stay safe,” he wrote in an Instagram post.


Earlier on Monday, Vicky’s Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship co-star Bhumi Pednekar also informed fans and well-wishers that she had tested positive for Covid-19. “I have tested positive for Covid-19. As of today, I have mild symptoms, but am feeling ok and have isolated myself. I am following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals,” she wrote in a statement shared on Instagram, urging everyone who came in contact with her recently to get themselves tested immediately.

Also read: Bhumi Pednekar tests positive for Covid-19, Kartik Aaryan 'passes the baton' to her as he recovers

Vicky and Bhumi join the line of Bollywood celebrities who have tested positive for Covid-19 in the second wave of the pandemic. In the last few days, Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Alia Bhatt, Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, R Madhavan and others also contracted the virus.

On the work front, Vicky has a number of films in the pipeline, including the Sardar Udham Singh biopic; Sam Bahadur, a film based on the life of India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw; and The Immortal Ashwathama.

Related Stories

bollywood

Katrina preps hard ahead of Tiger 3, fans ask 'Is that Vicky Kaushal's trainer?'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 03, 2021 10:16 AM IST
  • Katrina Kaif is training hard for Tiger 3, with rumoured boyfriend Vicky Kaushal's trainer. Watch new video here.
bollywood

Vicky Kaushal on the impact fame has had on his personal life

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 05:38 PM IST
  • In a new interview, Vicky Kaushal opened up about his favourite thing about stardom, the impact of fame on his personal life.
