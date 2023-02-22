Rakul Preet on Doctor G and Thank God not doing well: Box office success doesn’t determine whether a film is a good or bad

Rakul Preet Singh is enjoying the coexistence of theatres and OTT like no others. In recent times, the actor has had a mix of big screen releases as well as some projects that came out on streaming platforms. And she doesn’t worry about the medium, but the reach. Singh says box office success is no more a reflection of the quality of the film.

Last year, her films Runway 34 , Doctor G and Thank God released on the big screen, while her recent reason Chhatriwali premiered in the digital space.

“I am grateful that I have had those films, I don’t think whether they made money at the box office or not. They found their audience. It is tougher to satisfy the critics, which the film’s did,” says Singh, adding, “And they found their audiences later on OTT where they were hugely appreciated. So, today, I feel box office success is not something that determines whether your film is good or bad.”

Elaborating on her views, the 32-year-old cites examples of Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer An Action Hero, which didn’t do expected business at the box office. “There are too many factors that are contributing to the box office today. I’m just very grateful that I had multiple genres to play with and different variety and versatility of films. As long as my film is reaching the audience’s and they are getting entertained, I’m grateful.”

Even though her film, Doctor G, failed to elicit expected response at the box office, the actor is quick to add that the film did get its credibility as well as the respect. “Now, whether it’s making money or not, is not because the film is good or bad. Post-pandemic, there are a lot of changes. There are certain projects which will work in theatres and certain which will work in the OTT space,” she says.

That is the reason why she was happy that her film, Chhatriwali, which focused on the need for sex education, took the OTT route. She says, “As long as the film is reaching the target audience, I am very happy whatever medium it goes to. When it comes to Chhatriwali, it was always a web original film.”

“With OTT space, it will touch base audiences in Tier-2 as well as Tier 3 cities. It is very important for your content to reach the masses that it has been made for, specifically, when you’re making a subject, which is still a taboo, you’re not sure whether people with families will come to theatres because of a preconceived notion that they can watch it or not with their family. When it is coming to your home screen, you will attempt watching it alone, if not with the family. It is very important for your film to reach people, medium is not important,” she ends.