Rakul Preet Singh heads to Prayagraj for second schedule of Doctor G: 'Aakhon mein excitement'. See pic

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Rakul Preet Singh shared a selfie of herself from the airport. See here.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 10, 2021 07:22 PM IST
Rakul Preet Singh shared a selfie from airport.

Bollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh has headed to Prayagraj to join Ayushmann Khurrana for shooting the second schedule of their upcoming film Doctor G, directed by Anubhuti Kashyap.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Rakul shared a selfie of herself from the airport. Alongside the snap, she wrote, "Aankho me excitement (excitement in eyes), Prayagraj here I come, #doctorG."

On a related note, Ayushmann who will play the lead role in Doctor G, flew to Prayagraj on August 6, for the second leg of the film.

Speaking about Doctor G, the upcoming movie will be based on a campus of a medical institute. The film will also star Shefali Shah in a pivotal role.

Rakul Preet Singh will play a character called Dr Fatima in Doctor G.

While Ayushmann will be playing the role of Dr Uday Gupta, Rakul will be seen as Dr Fatima, a medical student who plays Ayushmann's senior in the film.

Anubhuti, who is director Anurag Kashyap's sister, will be making her debut as a feature film director with the upcoming project. She has in the past directed the dark comedy mini-series Afsos and the critically-acclaimed short film Moi Marjaani.

Also read: When Mumtaz got over the complex of her 'heavy Iranian thighs', wore a bikini: 'I felt I looked very sexy'

The film has been written by Anubhuti, Sumit Saxena, Vishal Wagh, and Saurabh Bharat. In December, Ayushmann had announced the film with a photo of himself posing with the script of the movie.

Apart from Doctor G, Rakul will also be seen in Ajay Devgn's MayDay, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan. Rakul will play the role of a pilot in MayDay, which is slated to release on April 29, 2022.

Rakul also has another movie titled Thank God, co-starring Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra, in the pipeline.

