Rakul Preet Singh off to Bhopal for Doctor G's shoot, shares pic from aircraft

Doctor G stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles. The film will be directed by Anubhuti Kashyap.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON JUL 27, 2021 08:24 PM IST
Rakul Preet Singh will be seen with Ayushmann Khurrana and Shefali Shah in Doctor G.

Actor Rakul Preet Singh left for Bhopal to start shooting for her next, an out and out entertainer titled Doctor G, directed by Anubhuti Kashyap.

The Yaariyan actor flew out of Mumbai on Tuesday. The actor also shared a glimpse of her travel on her Instagram Story.

The upcoming movie also stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Shefali Shah. This will the first time Ayushmann, Rakul and Shefali will share screen space together.

On a related note, Ayushmann has already commenced the Bhopal schedule of Doctor G. The actor flew to the city of lakes on July 12 and has been actively sharing the glimpses from the shoot on his Instagram handle since.

Doctor G will be directed by Anubhuti Kashyap.

The upcoming movie will be based on a campus of a medical institute. While Ayushmann will be playing the role of Dr Uday Gupta, Rakul will be seen as Dr Fatima, a medical student who plays Ayushmann's senior in the film.

Anubhuti, who is director Anurag Kashyap's sister, will be making her debut as a feature film director with the upcoming project. She has, in the past, directed the dark comedy mini-series Afsos and the critically-acclaimed short film Moi Marjaani.

The film has been written by Anubhuti, Sumit Saxena, Vishal Wagh and Saurabh Bharat. In December, Ayushmann had announced the film with a photo of himself posing with the script of the movie. This marks Ayushmann's third collaboration with Jungalee Pictures, after Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017) and Badhaai Ho (2018).

Also read: Abhishek Bachchan reacts as fan says he played Captain Vikram Batra ‘way better’ than Sidharth Malhotra

Apart from Doctor G, Rakul will also be seen in Ajay Devgn's MayDay, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan. Rakul will play a pilot in MayDay, which is slated to release on April 29, 2022. Rakul also has another movie titled Thank God, co-starring Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra, in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann has several upcoming projects in his kitty including Anek and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.

