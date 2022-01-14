Rakul Preet Singh on relationship with Jackky Bhagnani: ‘There is nothing to hide or be sly about a relationship’

Rakul Preet Singh made her relationship with actor-producer Jaccky Bhagnani official last year. The two made it Insta official first with Jackky’s post on Rakul’s birthday in October and then with Rakul’s response, in which she called Jackky her ‘biggest gift’.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a recent interview, Rakul spoke about why the two decided to go public with their relationship. “We’re both of the opinion that there is nothing to hide or be sly about a relationship. If you are in one, the best thing is to give each other that respect and acknowledge it. Let’s face it. We all know who the couples are, hiding and running. Both of us don’t come from that school of thought,” Rakul told Anupama Chopra on Film Companion.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Talking about Jackky’s birthday post for her in which he had written poetic lines in praise of her, Rakul said she was pleasantly surprised to see that side of her boyfriend. “I didn’t know he was going to be a poet. I knew he was going to wish me in public but I thought it would just be ‘happy birthday’. I didn’t know it was going to be such a poetic message. I was quite surprised,” she said.

The actor did maintain that even though she and Jackky have made their relationship public, she does not want to take any focus away from her work. She added, “It is a part of my life and it exists. Just like I have my parents, my brother, I have someone special in my life. And that’s about it. I don’t want to make news of it. Neither does he.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Rakul Preet Singh reacts to wedding rumours: ‘Have learnt to keep blinders on’

Rakul has no dearth of work though. She has seven releases lined up in 2022 in two languages. These include Runway 34 with Ajay Devgn, Doctor G opposite Ayushmann Khurrana, Attack alongside John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez, and her first film as solo lead--Chhatriwali.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON