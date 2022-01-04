Rakul Preet Singh reacts to wedding rumours: ‘Have learnt to keep my blinders on’

Rakul Preet Singh has responded to rumours about her speculated wedding and said that she would be the first person to talk about it, whenever the wedding actually happens. Rakul recently confirmed her relationship with Jackky Bhagnani, following which, rumours claimed that they may get married in 2022.

Rakul and Jackky confirmed their relationship on her 31st birthday. Last year, he confessed his feelings in a birthday post for her on Instagram and she had a cute response.

Asked if speculation about her marriage bother her, Rakul told News18, "Be it marriage or any other rumours about nonsense that doesn’t exist, especially don’t bother me at all. I have learned to keep my blinders on and keep working. I have been transparent in my life and as and when that step has to happen, I will be the first person to talk about it, like I did this time too."

She added, "I only feel people shouldn’t speculate and wait for the truth to come out. Right now my focus is on my work and the 10 films that I have and the other work that is coming in. Everything else will happen when it is due."

Jackky wrote in his birthday post for Rakul, "Without you, days don’t seem like days. Without you, eating the most delicious food is no fun. Sending birthday wishes to the most beautiful soul who means the world to me! May your day be as sunny as your smile, and as beautiful as you are. Happy Birthday my (heart emoji). @rakulpreet." He shared a picture of himself and Rakul as they walked hand-in-hand, with their backs towards the camera.

Rakul dropped a few heart emojis and also shared the photo on her page, writing: “Thank you my (heart emoji)! You have been my biggest gift this year! Thank you for adding colour to my life , thank you for making me laugh non stop , thank you for being you! (heart emojis) Here's to making more memories together (heart emojis) @jackkybhagnani."

Rakul Preet Singh's upcoming list of projects include Runway 34, Attack, Doctor G and Indian 2, among others.

