Rakul Preet Singh wishes boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani on his birthday, Sophie Choudry mentions his 'prettiest gift'

Rakul Preet Singh has wished boyfriend, Jackky Bhagnani on his birthday on Christmas. The Marjaavaan actor shared a picture of Jackky along with a message on Instagram.

Sharing the picture, Rakul wrote, "Happpy happpy bdayyy my sunshine. may you always keep smiling and spreading smiles the way you do! You know I wish you all that you desire (heart icons) #happybday @jackkybhagnani."

Sophie Choudry wished Jackky in the comments section. She wrote, “Awww happy happy bday Jacko! Big hug! @jackkybhagnani I think you already got the prettiest gift.”

Rakul and Jackky had made their relationship official in October. Jackky had wished Rakul on her 31st birthday with a picture of them walking hand-in-hand. He had written along with it, "Without you, days don’t seem like days. Without you, eating the most delicious food is no fun. Sending Birthday wishes to the most beautiful soul who means the world to me!!! May your day be as sunny as your smile, and as beautiful as you are. Happy Birthday my (heart emoji). @rakulpreet."

Rakul had shared the same picture with the caption, "Thank youuuu my (heart icon)! You have been my biggest gift this year! Thank you for adding colour to my life, thankyou for making me laugh non stop, thank you for being you!! here is to making more memories together @jackkybhagnani."

Rakul had later told Hindustan Times in an interview, “I spoke about my personal life because I had to.” On the question of marriage, the actor said, “Whenever that happens, I will share it like any other thing. Right now, I’m focusing on my career because that’s exactly what I am here for."

Also read: Hopefully it will be an exciting 2022 for me: Rakul Preet Singh

The actor has several films in her kitty. She has just wrapped up Doctor G, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana. She also has Attack with John Abraham, Runway 34 and Thank God with Ajay Devgn and many others in the pipeline.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON