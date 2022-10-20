Rakul Preet Singh says ‘bakwas’ when paps tell her ‘sabko pata chal gaya hai’ about Jackky Bhagnani wedding rumours

Days after reacting to a news report of her alleged upcoming wedding with Jackky Bhagnani, Rakul Preet Singh on Wednesday attended a Diwali party in Mumbai with him. As the actor posed for the paparazzi with Jackky, she reacted to their wedding rumours. Rakul and Jackky were seen arriving together for the star-studded Diwali party hosted by film producer Ramesh Taurani. Also read: Rakul Preet Singh jokingly pulls up brother for allegedly leaking her wedding news to media

Rakul wore a yellow saree with golden blouse, while Jackky wore a blue ethnic outfit at the Diwali bash. After posing for photos with Rakul, Jackky Bhagnani stepped away so that actor could pose for some solo pictures. But before he could do so, the gathered photographers requested him to continue posing with Rakul, with one photographer leaving others in splits by saying, “Sabko pata chal gaya hai (everyone knows now).” Rakul responded to him, and said, “Kya? Sab bakwas (What? It is all rubbish).” Rakul and Jackky smiled as they continued to pose for photos together.

Jackky and Rakul had made their relationship official earlier this year. They recently celebrated the actor’s birthday along with their friends in London. They were also joined by Rakul’s co-stars from an upcoming film, Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. Malaika Arora was also seen partying with them. Rakul, who was last seen in Doctor G that was released on October 14, recently responded to rumours of a 2023 wedding with Jackky.

Sharing a report that claimed her brother confirmed she may marry in 2023, Rakul wondered why she had no clue about her own life. She tagged her brother Aman Preet, who is also an actor, and tweeted, “@AmanPreetOffl you confirmed ? Aur mujhe bataya bhi nahi bro (you did not even inform me, brother)… it’s funny how I don’t have news about my life.”

Talking about her relationship with Jackky, Rakul had told Hindustan Times in a recent interview, “Both I and Jackky have this opinion that you should give respect to your partner. We are so busy in our ways that we don’t discuss work. When it comes to certain things I want to discuss, I do otherwise we give each other that respect of being in a relationship. And then security stems in."

Rakul will be seen next in the film Thank God. It also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn. Apart from these, she has many films in pipeline, including Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2.

