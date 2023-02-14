Ram Charan, Ganesh Acharya dance to Main Khiladi song from Selfiee, Akshay Kumar says 'nailed it'. Watch

Ram Charan joined Ganesh Acharya and danced to the song Main Khiladi from Selfiee in a new Instagram video. Akshay Kumar, who stars in the upcoming film, shared their video and said that Ram 'nailed it' and thanked Ganesh for dancing to the song. The actor and choreographer are currently working on RC 15, directed by S Shankar, in Visakhapatnam. Selfiee also stars Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha. It will be released theatrically on February 23. (Also read: Selfiee song Main Khiladi: Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi leave fans nostalgic with Tanishk Bagchi's remix of 1994 track)

Ganesh shared his version of Main Khiladi on Instagram and captioned it, "I am Glad that you enjoyed!!! @alwaysramcharan #mainkhiladituanari (raising hands emoji)." The video opens with two women, who move away to reveal Ganesh and later Ram as they dance to the recreated version of the 1994 song originally composed by Anu Malik. Tanishk Bagchi is behind this latest update, which retains the voices of the original singers Udit Narayan & Abhijeet Bhattacharya.

Ram seems to be enjoying himself while dancing to the Hindi song and the star of Selfiee, Akshay Kumar reacted to their video by sharing it on his Instagram Stories. He wrote, "Thank you @alwaysramcharan, nailed it as always and Master ji (100 points emoji) #MainKhiladi." Akshay had previously danced to the same song with actors Tiger Shroff and Salman Khan. In the 1994 film, his co-star is Saif Ali Khan.

Akshay Kumar reacted to their dance.

In the comments section of the post, fans felt Ram looked happy dancing to the track. One fan wrote, "Ram charan Expressions, smile and ease in the dance. Current generation best dancer." While another exclaimed, "Oh my god my fav actor is rocking." Many others dropped fire and red heart emojis for the actor.

Recently, Ram and Ganesh, along with the film crew of RC 15, had sent a message to the film's leading lady, Kiara Advani, for her wedding with actor Sidharth Malhotra on February 7. Ram is working with Shankar for the first time with the upcoming project which marks the director's debut in the Telugu industry.

In the film, Ram is reportedly playing an IAS officer. Produced by Dil Raju, the untitled film has music by SS Thaman and will be simultaneously released in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.

