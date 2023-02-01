Selfiee song Main Khiladi: Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi leave fans nostalgic with Tanishk Bagchi's remix of 1994 track

Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi bring back the hit track Main Khiladi Tu Anari with a twist for their upcoming film Selfiee. The foot-tapping remix, called Main Khiladi, also features Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty as all of them recreate the iconic hook steps from the popular song from the 1994 film, Main Khiladi Tu Anari, which featured Saif Ali Khan with Akshay. The remix has left fans nostalgic. Also read: Selfiee trailer: 'Superstar' Akshay Kumar, his 'biggest fan' Emraan Hashmi have a face-off over driving licence

Main Khiladi features Akshay, Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt and Diana in glammed-up avatars. Almost a dance-off challenge, the song comes alive with their goofy expressions and smooth moves. It's sung by Udit Narayan and Abhijeet Bhattacharya, with the original lyrics by Maya Govind and music by Anu Malik.

The original track is from the 1994 movie of the same name. It featured Akshay alongside Saif. Main Khiladi is the latest music recreated by Tanishk Bagchi who is known for his Bollywood remixes. Sharing the new song, Akshay wrote, “Lights, camera, naacho (dance)! Main Khiladi full songOut now. Selfiee in cinemas from February 24."

Reacting to the song, a user wrote in the comments section of Akshay's Instagram Reels, “Imagine what will happen in the theatre when this song played goosebumps moments.” Another fan commented, “You are never getting old." Someone else also said, “Akki's (Akshay's)) expressions and energy is irreplaceable, he just nailed the performance the OG Khiladi is back.”

Selfiee is directed by Raj Mehta. It is the official Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Driving License, which starred Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu in lead roles. In the Hindi adaptation, Akshay plays the role of a superstar while Emraan, his biggest fan, appears as a cop. The two are seen at loggerheads after Akshay lost his driving license.

Akshay and Emraan end up challenging each other. While Akshay says he will get the license anyhow, Emraan says he will have to get the document just like a 'common man'. It's touted to be an action drama. It's also the first collaboration between Akshay and Emraan.

The film is backed by the late Aruna Bhatia, Hiroo Yash Johar, Supriya Menon, Karan Johar, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Apoorva Mehta, and Listin Stephen. It is slated to release in theatres on February 24, 2023.

