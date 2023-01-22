Selfiee trailer: 'Superstar' Akshay Kumar, his 'biggest fan' Emraan Hashmi have a face-off over driving licence. Watch

The trailer of the upcoming film Selfiee was released on Sunday by Star Studios on its YouTube channel. In the over three-minute-long video, Akshay Kumar was seen as a 'superstar' and Emraan Hashmi, a police officer, his 'biggest fan'. Emraan reveals that he and his son wish to click a selfie with their 'hero'. He even warns his wife, played by Nushrratt Bharuccha, of divorce if she speaks against Akshay. (Also Read | Selfiee teaser is all about Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi's energetic dance moves. Watch)

However, things turn sour over Akshay's driving license (of all things) as both Akshay and Emraan Hashmi challenge each other. While Akshay says he will get the license anyhow, Emraan says he will have to get the document just like a 'common man'. The trailer had comedy, action as well emotional scenes.

As the video ends, Akshay and Emraan are seen in a disco in shimmery outfits as the song Main Khiladi Tu Anari plays in the background. Nushrratt and Diana Penty are also part of the song. The original track is from the 1994 movie of the same name. It featured Akshay and Saif Ali Khan.

Sharing the trailer on Instagram, Akshay wrote on Sunday, "Iss kahaani ka villain toh pata nahi par hero #elfiee hai (I don't know the villain of his story, but hero is the Selfiee! Watch Selfiee trailer now. Selfiee releasing only in cinemas on 24th Feb."

Akshay and Emraan are collaborating for the first time in the upcoming masala entertainer. Selfiee is all set to hit the theatres on February 24. Directed by Raj Mehta, Selfiee is the official Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Driving License. The film starred Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu in lead roles.

Akshay and Emraan will reprise their roles in the remake. It is produced by the late Aruna Bhatia, Hiroo Yash Johar, Supriya Menon, Karan Johar, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Apoorva Mehta, and Listin Stephen.

Apart from Selfiee, it has been reported that Emraan is going to portray a negative character opposite Salman Khan in Yash Raj Film's Tiger 3. The official announcement from the film's team is still awaited.

Akshay, on the other hand, will also be seen in OMG: Oh My God 2; in an action thriller film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Tiger Shroff and in the official Hindi remake of the Tamil film Soorarai Pottru.

