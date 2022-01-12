Selfiee teaser is all about Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi's energetic dance moves. Watch

Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi have come together for a Selfiee, which is actually the title of their upcoming film. The teaser of the film is out and shows the two of them pulling off some cool dance moves.

Sharing the teaser on social media, Akshay wrote, “Presenting Selfiee, a journey that will drive you towards loads of entertainment, laughter and emotions. Shooting begins soon!”

The teaser received a thumbs up from his fans. A fan reacted to their dance moves, "Excitement level 25000000." Another said, “Koi Akshay Kumar ko rok lo yaar (someone stop Akshay please).”

Hours before the teaser release, Akshay had shared a picture with Emraan with both of them on bikes, posing for a selfie together. “Found myself the perfect #Selfiee partner! Hey @karanjohar, have we slayed this selfie game or what? @therealemraan,” wrote Akshay.

Karan replied to Akshay's caption in the comments section, “Absolutely! I am no match.”

Akshay had teased his fans in the morning by dropping a selfie on Instagram. Sharing the selfie which showed him in a golden jacket, the actor wrote, “Kick-starting my day with a Selfiee! Because why not?”

Soon after, Emraan shared a similar selfie on his Instagram account and wrote, “New look, new vibes! Inspired by @akshaykumar to start today with a Selfiee!”

The film is backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and will be directed by Raj Mehta of Good Newwz fame. The film starred Akshay, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani.

Also read: Akshay Kumar turns up his Selfiee game with Emraan Hashmi, fan asks why he’s wearing ‘Ranveer Singh ka jacket’

Selfiee is reportedly a remake of 2019 Malayalam comedy Driving Licence. It features Prithviraj Sukumaran as a superstar and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the role of a motor vehicle inspector. Directed by Lal Jr from a script by Sachy, Driving License revolves around a star who is famous for his driving skills but loses his licence. However, the issue spins out of control after he locks horns with a motor inspector, who happens to be a fan of the actor.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON