Akshay Kumar recites Gayatri mantra as he welcomes 2022 in Maldives, jokes ‘new year, same me’. Watch

Akshay Kumar has shared a video to show how he welcomed the new year with the Gayatri Mantra. The actor is currently in Maldives with daughter Nitara and wife Twinkle Khanna.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Akshay wrote, “New year, same me. Woke up and greeted my old friend, the sun and started my 2022 with all things positive except for Covid..Praying for everyone’s good health and happiness. Happy New Year!” He is seen standing outside his cottage in the ocean, facing the sun with his back towards the camera and reciting the Gayatri Mantra.

Akshay and family flew to Maldives to ring in the New Year and also celebrate Twinkle Khanna's birthday that falls on December 29. The actor had wished Twinkle with a picture of them chilling in Maldives. He wrote, “With you by my side, even the blues are easy to take in my stride… Happy birthday Tina.”

Twinkle shares her bithday with her late superstar father, Rajesh Khanna. Remembering him with a rare picture from her childhood, Twinkle had written on his birthday, “He always said I was the best present he could have ever received, as I tumbled feet first into the world on his birthday. A little star looking up at the biggest one in the galaxy. It’s our day together, now and forever.”

Meanwhile, Akshay is enjoying a break after having an eventful year. His film, Bell Bottom, was the first big release of the year after theatres remained shut for more than a year due to coronavirus pandemic. It was then followed by Sooryavanshi, which stands at a little less than ₹200 crore at the domestic box office. However, his third film of the year, Atrangi Re had an OTT release.

Akshay is currently working on his several projects. He was recently shooting for Ram Setu and also has Prithviraj, Bachchan Panday, OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2 and Raksha Bandhan in pipeline.

