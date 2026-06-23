Ram Charan says Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar films brought the country together; 1800 crore collection is proof

Actor Ram Charan recently attended a summit where he spoke about his recent release Peddi and the massive success of Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar films. He claimed that the films’ box-office performance was proof that they brought the country together. The actor also spoke about how, despite theatre footfall reducing after the pandemic, good films like KGF and Pushpa have proven otherwise.

Ram Charan thinks popcorn rates should come down

Ram Charan and Ranveer Singh in stills from Peddi and Dhurandhar.

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Ram was asked at the summit by Republic how people have ‘stopped coming to the theatres’ and his perspective as both an actor and producer. He said, “When there’s great cinema like KGF, Pushpa 2, or Dhurandhar, Kantara, RRR, people have come back to the theatres. After the effect of COVID, all of us were a little scared whether they’ll come back. In India, the cheapest form of entertainment is still cinema. To go, take your family, after the film, we’re all talking about it. It is a great communal activity also. Of course, if the popcorn rates come down a bit, it’ll be much better.”

Says Dhurandhar brought the country together

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{{^usCountry}} Ram also remarked that Dhurandhar was ‘terrific, fantastic and phenomenal’, revealing that he only recently watched it on OTT. “It had everything falling in place in the right way, in the right tempo. Should more films like this come out? Of course. The national integrity, like India first, is very important in our forthcoming films. It has brought the country together. It has got the highest-grosser, it was more than ₹1800 crore. Why would this be? Box office number is nothing but the number of people who have accepted it and the footfall in the theatres. If people of India are owning it and want this to happen, why not? It’s doing good for our nation,” he said. About Dhurandhar and Peddi {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ram also remarked that Dhurandhar was ‘terrific, fantastic and phenomenal’, revealing that he only recently watched it on OTT. “It had everything falling in place in the right way, in the right tempo. Should more films like this come out? Of course. The national integrity, like India first, is very important in our forthcoming films. It has brought the country together. It has got the highest-grosser, it was more than ₹1800 crore. Why would this be? Box office number is nothing but the number of people who have accepted it and the footfall in the theatres. If people of India are owning it and want this to happen, why not? It’s doing good for our nation,” he said. About Dhurandhar and Peddi {{/usCountry}}

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Aditya’s Dhurandhar was released in theatres in December 2025and collected over ₹1300 crore worldwide. Dhurandhar: The Revenge was released in March this year and grossed over ₹1800 crore worldwide. The films were a massive hit and told the story of Hamza, alias Jaskirat Singh Rangi (Ranveer), who’s sent to Lyari in Pakistan to infiltrate terror camps. Dhurandhar is the highest-grossing Hindi film after Dangal. The films can be streamed on Netflix and JioHotstar.

Buchi Babu Sana’s Peddi, starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, was released in theatres on June 4. According to the trade website Sacnilk, the film collected ₹235 crore net in India and grossed ₹331 crore worldwide in 19 days of its release.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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