Ram Gopal Varma asks if ‘north stars are insecure, jealous of south stars’ because of KGF Chapter 2 success

After Ajay Devgn and Kichcha Sudeep had a heated exchange of tweets on Wednesday before patching up later, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has now chosen his side. Ajay took offence to Kiccha's recent statement on Twitter that “Hindi is no longer the national language of India”. This did not go down well with Ajay who reacted to him on the social platform. Also read: Ajay Devgn admits there are ‘ups and downs in marriage' with wife Kajol: 'Two minds will think differently'

Taking Sudeep's side, Ram Gopal Varma wrote on Twitter late Wednesday, "The base undeniable ground truth @KicchaSudeep sir, is that the north stars are insecure and jealous of the south stars because a Kannada dubbing film #KGF2 had a 50 crore opening day and we all are going to see the coming opening days of Hindi films."

Ajay took offence to Sudeep’s statement on Twitter and wrote to him in Hindi, “My brother, if according to you Hindi is not our national language then why do you release your movies in your mother tongue by dubbing them in Hindi? Hindi was, is and always will be our mother tongue and national language. Jan Gan Man.”

Sudeep responded to Ajay, saying, "And sir, I did understand the text you sent in Hindi. That’s only because we all have respected, loved and learnt Hindi. No offense sir, but was wondering what'd the situation be if my response was typed in Kannada!! Don't we too belong to India, sir.”

Sudeep claimed that his statement was taken out of context and it wasn't to hurt, provoke or to start any debate. Ajay also buried the hatchet by calling him a ‘friend’. He tweeted, “Thanks for clearing up the misunderstanding. I’ve always thought of the film industry as one. We respect all languages and we expect everyone to respect our language as well. Perhaps, something was lost in translation.”

Ajay Devgn is awaiting the release of his film, Runway 34. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh.

