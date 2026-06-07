Ram Gopal Varma says indie horror Obsession worked as ‘every woman has a bit of Nikki in her’, internet roasts him

Horror film Obsession has become one of the biggest hits of the year. Made on a shoestring budget of $750K, it has already grossed $170 million worldwide. On Sunday, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma took to X to declare that he is obsessed with the film and shared his thoughts on how the film has touched a chord with audiences worldwide.

What RGV wrote on Obsession

Ram Gopal Varma says he is obsessed with the horror film Obsession.

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RGV wrote on X, “My theory on the tremendous success of OBSESSION. Every woman has a little bit of NIKKI in her, which she too knows. Every man sees a little bit of NIKKI in his woman. Hence the CONNECT.”

My theory on the tremendous success of OBSESSION



Every woman has a little bit of NIKKI in her , which she too knows



Every man sees a little bit of NIKKI in his woman



Hence the CONNECT 💪💪💪 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) June 7, 2026

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{{^usCountry}} Obsession stars Michael Johnston as Bear, a music store employee who buys a supernatural toy that grants him his wish for his childhood friend Nikki (Inde Navarrette) to fall in love with him, resulting in horrifying consequences. The film is written, directed, and edited by Curry Barker. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Obsession stars Michael Johnston as Bear, a music store employee who buys a supernatural toy that grants him his wish for his childhood friend Nikki (Inde Navarrette) to fall in love with him, resulting in horrifying consequences. The film is written, directed, and edited by Curry Barker. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In a separate post on X, RGV delved into the film's editing anddirectorial style. He said, “Am obsessed with Obsession.. Till even a few weeks before the whole industry believed that only big starred, massive budgeted, Vfx spectacle films will pull audience into the theatres and now Obsession reset that button. No big stars, no grand locations no lavish production design no foreign shoots no top technicians and contrary to it’s reported budget of 7 cr (Indian) it’s easy to see , it’s pure making cost cannot be more than 70 lakhs minus technical fees considering it’s entirely shot in exactly 3 locations ( two rooms in a modest house, interior of a car and interior of a small store.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a separate post on X, RGV delved into the film's editing anddirectorial style. He said, “Am obsessed with Obsession.. Till even a few weeks before the whole industry believed that only big starred, massive budgeted, Vfx spectacle films will pull audience into the theatres and now Obsession reset that button. No big stars, no grand locations no lavish production design no foreign shoots no top technicians and contrary to it’s reported budget of 7 cr (Indian) it’s easy to see , it’s pure making cost cannot be more than 70 lakhs minus technical fees considering it’s entirely shot in exactly 3 locations ( two rooms in a modest house, interior of a car and interior of a small store.” {{/usCountry}}

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He added, “The directors style is visually simplistic but very unique ( I was especially struck with his use of too much head space in many shots which strangely enhances the mood ) He treats editing not just as a technical craft but as psychological weapon blending rapid cuts with especially lengthy stays (case in point is long stay on Nikki’s face in interval shot ) These kind of long takes build unbearable tension because the audience is trapped in the character’s perspective with no escape.”

Am OBSESSED with OBSESSION..

Till even a few weeks before the whole industry believed that only Big starred , massive budgeted , Vfx spectacle films will pull audience into the theatres and now OBSESSION reset that BUTTON

No BIG STARS No GRAND LOCATIONS No LAVISH PRODUCTION… — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) June 7, 2026

'He throws out traditional editing rules'

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The note further read, “His cutting on sharp sound effects (a door slam, a sudden laugh, a heartbeat) to create rhythmic punctuation is awe inspiring. Barker’s editing philosophy seems to be: “Make the audience feel what the character feels, which is being unstable.” He throws out traditional editing rules (smooth continuity, clear emotional beats) in favour of something extremely anarchic. The result is a film that feels unpredictable and alive, like the editing itself is also a part of the horror. He mostly used single-source lighting and lit up spaces rather than individual shots, very much like David Fincher, but much more effectively. More than the 179 million dollars collection so far with a less than 1 million dollar budget , what needs to be even more studied are the path breaking edit and sound design techniques not to forget character design.”

The internet disagrees with RGV

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However, RGV's assessment of ‘every woman having a bit of Nikki’ in her did not go down too well with the internet. Obsession is the story of Bear (Michael Johnston) wishing that his crush, Nikki (Indi Navarrette) fall in love with him, thereby trapping her in his wish against her will. Social media users felt RGV did not understand the film's premise. One wrote, “The movie isn't about Nikki to begin with, what did you smoke before stepping into the theatre, Ramu?” Another sarcastically asked, “Are you suggesting every man is like the male lead.”

Obsession's success

A few days ago, Curry Barker took to Instagram to pen a note on the film's success and thank the audience. “Over 100M at the box office?! So surreal, and it’s all because of you guys. Thank you to everyone who has come out to watch the film and to everyone who helped us get here. I’m obsessed with you,” he wrote.

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The film was released in India on May 29. It has grossed ₹32 crore at the Indian box office.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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