Ram Gopal Varma says The Kashmir Files is a 'game changer', not RRR: 'Not everyone would have 500 crore budget'

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has spoken about The Kashmir Files and RRR and how both will or will not impact the way movies are made in the Indian film industry. RRR entered the ₹1000 crore club in its worldwide collection on Saturday. Meanwhile, The Kashmir Files has recorded ₹250 crore in its earnings. (Also read: RRR box office day 16 collection: SS Rajamouli's film finally enters ₹1000 crore club worldwide)

Ram Gopal Varma believes the success of The Kashmir Files is ‘the real game changer’, being made on a small budget of ₹10 crore. Meanwhile, RRR is supposed to have been made on a budget of ₹350 crore and this does not include the fees charged by the cast and crew of the film. The Kashmir Files is about the exodus and killings of Kashmiri Pandits in the valley in the early 90s while RRR is about two freedom fighters who turn friends.

Speaking with India Today about the two films, Ram Gopal Varma said, "RRR is not a game-changer and according to me, I don't think it can bring about a change. It is a film that is produced on a lavish scale. And RRR is a kind of film that comes once in four or five years. To mount a film on such a scale, you need a director with a great track record - someone like (SS) Rajamouli. "

About The Kashmir Files, he said, "Whereas, if you consider The Kashmir Files, it is a real game-changer. It gives filmmakers the much-needed confidence. That is, if you make a film on a budget of ₹10 crore, and it spins over ₹250 crore, look at the performance level. This is what The Kashmir Files did. Obviously, RRR and The Kashmir Files are minting money. But, it is easy to make The Kashmir Files, but not RRR. Not everyone would have ₹500 crore as a budget. But, producers would surely have ₹10 crore as budget," he added.

Recently, RGV shared a video on his YouTube channel, praising Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files. He said that the film destroyed whatever he learned and thought was right. “Kashmir Files released and broke every rule in the book. It doesn't have stars. There is no intention in the director to impress the audience which is what every filmmaker will be trying to do. He wants to impress," he said. He added that from now onwards when any director or filmmaker plans any new film 'they can't help but study and refer back to Kashmir Files'.

