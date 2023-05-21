Ram Gopal Varma says The Kerala Story is mirror to dead face of mainstream Bollywood: It will haunt like mysterious fog

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma took to Twitter on Sunday and came out in support of The Kerala Story. He has questioned the “death like silence of Bollywood” on the success of the film. In his latest tweets, he called the film a ‘ghostly mirror’, which shows the ‘dead face of mainstream Bollywood.’ The Sudipto Sen directorial created controversy since its trailer release as it claimed that over 32000 women from Kerala were forced to convert to Islam and were recruited to ISIS. The figure was omitted from the trailer later though. Also read: Adah Sharma hopes The Kerala Story is released in West Bengal soon

Ram Gopal Varma reacts to The Kerala Story.

Ram Gopal Varma wrote, “The #KeralaStory is like a beautiful ghostly mirror showing the dead face of main stream Bollywood to itself in all its ugliness.” “It’s difficult to learn from #KeralaStory because it’s easy to copy a lie but very difficult to copy truth,” he added in the next post.

He also continued in a new post, “The #KeralaStory will haunt like a mysterious fog in every story discussion room and every corporate house in Bollywood forever.” “We are so comfortable in telling lies to both others and ourselves that when someone goes ahead and shows the truth we get shocked… That explains the death like silence of Bollywood on the shattering success of #KeralaStory,” he concluded.

RGV is not the only one who has come out in support of the film. Previously, few other celebrities have also slammed those who demanded a ban on The Kerala Story. Among them was veteran actor Shabana Azmi who said that those who want a ban on The Kerala Story “are as wrong as those” who wanted to ban Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. Kangana Ranaut had also agreed with her.

Recently, actor Manu Rishi Chadha told Hindustan Times in an interview that art should never be banned. He said, “I am talking about it. Those who are not, that's their will. Those who are quiet doesn't mean they will not speak up tomorrow. Because if the defination of ban widens, the entire industry will speak up, all from the cameraman to the film editor, everyone will speak up. I promise those who are quiet will speak up against it tomorrow.”

The Kerala Story stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani and Sonia Balani in lead roles. The film released on May 5 and has so far done a business of ₹187 crore at the box office.

