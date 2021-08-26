Ram Gopal Varma shares pics of woman who inspired Rangeela and Satya's title: 'My first ever love'

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, also known as RGV, has shared pictures of the woman who inspired him to write the story for Rangeela. He also said that she inspired the title of his film Satya and the name of the late actor Sridevi's character in Kshana Kshanam. Taking to Twitter, RGV revealed her name as Dr Satya Polavarapu and said that she was his first 'one side' love.

"My land mark film SATYA and Sridevi’s name in KSHANA KSHANAM were named after @PolavarapuSatya..Incidentally these pics are her today’s present photos she sent me from Miami Beach," Ram Gopal Varma tweeted on Thursday.

"Those days medical college and engineering college were in same compound for some logistical reasons and that’s where my one side love with @PolavarapuSatya happened ..I felt she dint care about me because of another rich handsome guy and that’s how I wrote Rangeela story," RGV wrote.

"The woman in blue swim suit is SATYA ..She was my 1st ever Love in my college days at Siddhardha engineering college Vijayawada.. @polavarapusatya is currently in the US practising Maternal Fetal medicine specialist and OB Gyn," he added.

Taking to Twitter, RGV called her his first 'one side' love.

The lady is Dr Satya Polavarapu.

Rangeela, released in 1995, starred Aamir Khan, Urmila Matondkar and Jackie Shroff. The film was critically acclaimed and won several Filmfare awards.

In 1998, the crime film Satya was released featuring Urmila, Manoj Bajpayee, Saurabh Shukla, Aditya Shrivastava and Paresh Rawal in lead roles. The film also won several awards including a National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor, which was given to Manoj.

Also Read | Ram Gopal Varma shares vintage picture of unrecognisable Urmila Matondkar as child: 'Guess who the boy is?'

Kshana Kshanam, released in 1991, is a Telugu thriller film starring Venkatesh, Sridevi, Paresh Rawal, and Rami Reddy. In the film, Sridevi essayed the role of Satya, who is harassed by robbers and the police. She is helped by Venkatesh and escapes into the forests. The film also won several awards.