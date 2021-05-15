RGV says he was bothered by Kangana Ranaut calling Urmila Matondkar ‘soft porn star’ but upholds freedom of speech

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma admitted to being bothered by Kangana Ranaut’s barbs against Urmila Matondkar. Last year, Kangana called Urmila a ‘soft porn star’ who is ‘not known for her acting, for sure’. However, RGV upheld the right to freedom of expression.

RGV has worked with Urmila in several films such as Rangeela, Satya and Bhoot, which are considered among her best performances.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, when asked about Kangana’s comments about Urmila, RGV said, “The whole point of social media, I feel, is that people express opinions. Sometimes, they use language which could be very offensive, but that is the whole point of freedom of speech. If it doesn’t offend somebody, why do you need freedom? I would like to believe that it is in distaste and in the context of my personal feelings about Urmila, about her performance, about whatever she said. Now, that is Kangana’s viewpoint, so I didn’t say anything about Kangana saying it. As a director, I gave my feeling about how versatile an actor Urmila is.”

After Kangana’s attack on Urmila, RGV had tweeted, “Not wanting to get into slanging matches with anyone, I believe that @UrmilaMatondkar has more than proved her versatile talent in enacting such diversely complex roles as in RANGEELA, SATYA, KAUN, BHOOT, EK HASEENA THI etc.”

Also read | Raveena Tandon reveals one regret about Andaz Apna Apna: ‘How could I ever have done that ghastly thing?’

On being asked if he was bothered by Kangana’s comments, given his close relationship with Urmila, RGV said, “Yes, it bothers me, but what I am saying is that freedom of speech is fundamentally about that. If it doesn’t bother somebody, what is the point of speaking? When you say you need freedom of speech, it is only when it offends somebody. Now, I say a lot of things about a lot of people. I am sure they get bothered and offended. So, when I do that, I don’t have the right to talk about somebody else saying something about someone.”

Last year, Urmila in an interview asked Kangana to introspect about the drug culture in her home state of Himachal Pradesh before levelling allegations against Bollywood. Kangana hit back with a personal attack, which then escalated into an ugly war of words.