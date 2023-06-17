Ramanand Sagar's son criticises Prabhas' Adipurush, alleges Om Raut changed facts: Colaba mein dikhayye, worldwide nahi

Prem Sagar, son of Ramanand Sagar, who is best known for making the popular television show Ramayan, has criticised Adipurush. In a new interview, Prem recalled how Ramanand went about making the show. Calling Adipurush 'today's Ramayan', Prem asked that it should be shown in Mumbai's Breach Candy and Colaba but not worldwide. (Also Read | Adipurush estimated box office day 1 collection)

All about Adipurush

Adipurush stars Sunny Singh, Prabhas and Kriti Sanon.

Adipurush, a retelling of the Ramayana, released in theatres on Friday. Directed by Om Raut, the film stars Prabhas as Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janaki and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh. The multilingual film, produced by T-Series, released across the nation in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil. The film has received a massive response from the fans.

Ramanand Sagar's son on Adipurush

In an interview with Live Hindustan, Prem said, "Om Raut ne Adipurush k zariye Marvel banane ki koshish ki hai. Papaji (Ramanand Sagar) ne bhi Ramayan banate waqt rachnatmak azaadi ka istamaal kiya tha. Lekin unhone Prabhu Shri Ram ko samjha tha. Unhone kayi saare grantho ko padhne ke baad chhote mote badlav kiye the. Lekin kabhi bhi tattho ke saath chedchaad karne ki koshish nahi ki thi (Om Raut has tried to create Marvel via Adipurush. Dad too had used creative freedom while making Ramayan. But he understood Lord Ram. He made small changes after reading many books. But he never tried to tamper with the facts)."

He also said, "Agar aapne aaj ki Ramayan banayi hai toh usey Breach Candy mein dikhayye, Colaba mein dikhayye. Worldwide mat dikhayye. Logo ki bhawnawo ko aahat math kijiye. Krittivasi, Eknath sameth kayi logo nein Ramayan likhi. Lekin kisine bhi content nahi badla tha. Sirf colour ya bhasha badli thi. Yaha toh pure tatthya hi badle huye hai (If you have made today's Ramayan then show it in Breach Candy, Colaba. Don't release it worldwide. Don't hurt people's sentiments. Many people wrote Ramayan including Krittivasi, Eknath. But no one changed the content. They only changed colour and language. But here entire fact has been changed)."

1987 show Ramayan

Ramayan was a television series based on ancient epic Ramayana. The show was created, written, and directed by Ramanand Sagar. It originally aired between 1987-88. During its run, the show became the most-watched television series in the world.

