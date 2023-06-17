Adipurush estimated box office day 1 collection: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon film beats Brahmastra, mints 150 crore worldwide

Adipurush, despite mixed reactions from critics and audiences alike, recorded a massive opening at the box office on Friday. Early estimates point at a collection of around ₹36-38 crore for the Hindi version and an all-India collection of ₹90 crore in all languages. It is easily the third biggest opening for a Hindi film post-pandemic after Pathaan and KGF 2. Also read: Adipurush movie review and release highlights: Saif Ali Khan attends screening with sons Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in a still from Adipurush.

The film stars Prabhas as Raghava, Kriti Sanon as Janaki and Saif Ali Khan as Ravana. It is directed by Om Raut known for his last blockbuster Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Adipurush India and overseas estimates

According to a report on Boxofficeindia.com, if the collections of the Telugu version in Hindi circuits and the rest of South India are taken into consideration, Adipurush seems to be looking at around ₹90 crore nett day one in India and a gross collection of ₹110-112 crore. The report also states: ‘The final overseas numbers are still to come but a ₹140 crore worldwide day one is there for the film and this number can go to 150 crore when all the collections are rounded up’ on Saturday.

Adipurush is behind Pathaan and ahead of Brahmastra

The Hindi version of Adipurush scored lesser than this year's biggest blockbuster Pathaan which had opened at ₹57 crore in India, and Yash's KGF 2 (Hindi version) which opened at ₹54 crore in India. The film, however, has beaten last year's much-anticipated film Brahmastra, which had opened at ₹36 crore in India.

Adipurush review

The Hindustan Times review of the film called it a ‘visual spectacle’ but had a lot to complain. It read: “Adipurush is merely a Bollywood-ised version of one of the most epic tales that ever existed. If you keep the story aside for it's largely known to all, the execution turns out to be a messy blend of over-the-top CGI and passable VFX, and making it worse are the intentionally funny dialogues that sound misplaced in a sensitive and mythological story.”

In honour of Lord Hanuman, a seat has been reserved in his name in every theatre screening the film. One of the theatres in Telangana also saw a monkey sneaking into the theatre.

