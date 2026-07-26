Ramayana SDCC 2026 surprise: Viral unboxing video reveals stunning gold shankha gifted to fans at the trailer launch

The excitement around the Ranbir Kapoor-led Ramayana has increased after its big reveal at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2026. While Indian fans are still awaiting the trailer launch, attendees of San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) got the exclusive presentation with a special surprise. A video of one fan unboxing a unique gift from the Ramayana team has gone viral, and gives a peek into what the gifts were all about.

What is the gift?

Ramayana's exclusive SDCC souvenir revealed: Inside the gold shankha gift fans received.

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The clip features a woman who shows the gift that they received at the trailer launch preview. She begins the video by saying, "Let's unbox this gift that I got at the special preview event of Ramayana.” She then pulls out a pink presentation box from a gift bag and opens it. The elegant box features a lotus design on the lid. Inside, she finds a gold-coloured shankha (conch shell) along with a note from the Ramayana team.

Showing the souvenir, she says, "I love this beautiful box with a lotus on it, and inside this beautiful box is 'The Shankh', otherwise known as a conch shell, which represents 'The call of Dharma.'”

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The meaning behind the shankha

{{^usCountry}} Reading aloud from the thoughtful note tucked inside the box, she shared the beautiful meaning behind the gifted shankha. The card described it as "a symbol of Indian heritage which harmonises our energy and emits a sound that transcends the universe, heralding a new beginning." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reading aloud from the thoughtful note tucked inside the box, she shared the beautiful meaning behind the gifted shankha. The card described it as "a symbol of Indian heritage which harmonises our energy and emits a sound that transcends the universe, heralding a new beginning." {{/usCountry}}

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Holding the conch shell up to the camera, she was visibly struck by its artistry. "Look at the beautiful ornate and just very detailed and fine work on this shankh," she marveled, admiring the careful craftsmanship.

The note explained the inspiration behind the present: “As we prepare to bring our Ramayana to life on Diwali this year, we celebrate the timeless journey and teachings of Lord Rama, which continue to define our values and culture even today.”

Ramayana release date

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Ramayana trailer launch in India was delayed due to ongoing student protests in the country. “Today is a very special moment for our "Ramayana", my dream of taking Ramayana to the world is now a reality with our partnership with Sony Pictures Entertainment. In light of the above we will be launching our trailer now globally at a later date,” Namit Malhotra wrote on July 24.

“In over 100 years of indian cinema this will become a moment of great pride where Ramayana will be shown to the entire world like any major global Hollywood film. This is special as it opens the door for people of the world to discover the richness of our culture and our stories with renewed pride and enthusiasm,” his note further read.

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Namit concluded his message to the fans with a token of gratitude. “I thank all the fans and the believers of Ramayana to help make this happen. The youth of our country are our future, let's all do the best we can to protect our future.”

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During the SDCC presentation, the makers confirmed Ramayana: Part 1 will release in theatres during Diwali 2026, while Ramayana: Part 2 is set to follow in Diwali 2027.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor (Lord Ram), Yash (Ravana) and Sai Pallavi (Goddess Sita). Sunny Deol will be seen as Hanuman, while Ravie Dubey plays Lakshman. The film also features Kajal Aggarwal (Mandodari), Rakul Preet Singh (Surpanakha), Arun Govil, Kunal Kapoor, Adinath Kothare, Sheeba Chaddha and Indira Krishnan in key roles.