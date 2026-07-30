Ramayana trailer reactions: Praise for Yash, mixed verdict on Ranbir Kapoor, internet asks where is Sunny Deol's Hanuman

The official trailer of Ramayana, Nitesh Tiwari’s adaptation of the epic, was unveiled today at 4:15 am, during the brahma muhurat. The trailer gave the much awaited glimpse into the world of the mythological epic which introduces Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman and Yash in the role of Ravana.

What happens in the trailer

Ramayana trailer sparks buzz: Stunning visuals, Yash's Ravana shine, Hanuman's absence surprises fans.

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The trailer opens with Ravana (Yash) arriving at a palace and knocking on its massive doors, only to receive a hostile welcome. Unfazed, he responds with brute force and declares that it marks the beginning of "Ravana Raaj."

As fear spreads among gods and kings over the darkness that lies ahead, Lord Vishnu is reborn on Earth as Prince Ram, the son of Ayodhya's King Dasharatha (Arun Govil). The trailer then follows Ram's early journey as he fights demons to protect his people, standing alongside his younger brother Lakshman (Ravi Dubey).

The story soon shifts to one of the defining moments of the Ramayana. A promise made to Queen Kaikeyi (Lara Dutta) forces King Dasharatha to send Ram into exile for 14 years. Refusing to stay behind, Sita (Sai Pallavi) tells Ram that she will accompany him on the difficult journey, setting the stage for the events that follow.

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{{^usCountry}} Unlike the teaser, the trailer keeps its attention on the kingdoms of Ayodhya and Lanka, highlighting their grandeur through elaborate sets and rich visuals. It also cuts back on mythical creatures and fantastical elements, choosing instead to focus on the central characters and the emotional weight of the story. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Unlike the teaser, the trailer keeps its attention on the kingdoms of Ayodhya and Lanka, highlighting their grandeur through elaborate sets and rich visuals. It also cuts back on mythical creatures and fantastical elements, choosing instead to focus on the central characters and the emotional weight of the story. {{/usCountry}}

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The dialogues, performances and overall dramatic tone make this trailer a much stronger introduction than the earlier teaser, which had drawn criticism for its visual effects. Interestingly, there are no glimpses of Lord Hanuman, suggesting that the makers may be saving his much-awaited appearance for the second part. Overall, the trailer promises a more grounded yet visually rich retelling of one of India's most celebrated epics while building excitement for what's to come.

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Fans praise the visuals and scale

A section of social media users couldn't stop praising the trailer, calling it one of the most visually impressive projects to come out of Indian cinema. One user on X, formerly Twitter, wrote, “Excellent VFX- Top notch visuals- Grand background score- Superb colour grading #Ramayana Trailer is not just a trailer–it’s absolute cinema.”

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Another viewer felt the trailer was much bigger than a promotional video and wrote, “This isn't just a trailer. It's a statement from Indian cinema.”

Reacting to the visuals, another user simply posted, “DAMN THESE FREAKING PEAK VISUALS.”

Some feel it doesn't match the hype

Not everyone walked away impressed. A few viewers felt the trailer didn't justify the enormous budget and expectations surrounding the film. One X user wrote, “Honestly abhi tak nahi lag raha 4000 cr kahin lage hai (Honestly, it does not seem like a ₹4000 crore movie till now)! Namit malhotra is responsible for setting up expectations so high and then disappointing.”

Another viewer shared a more balanced opinion, saying, “There’s a lot to admire here, especially the creature work, the music, and the costume detailing, but the overall visuals still need some refinement. Certain shots scream green screen and lack that natural, immersive feel. I’m cautiously optimistic.”

Ranbir Kapoor's Lord Rama gets mixed reactions

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(Ranbir Kapoor)'s portrayal of Lord Rama also divided viewers. While several praised his calm and restrained performance, others were unconvinced by his dialogue delivery.

One user defended the casting and wrote, “Those who said #RanbirKapoor isn't fit for Shri Ram perhaps misunderstood the very essence of lord Ram. Lord Ram was never about shouting, rage or forced mass expressions. His strength was in his calmness, grace, restraint and maryada. Ranbir gets that, and that’s exactly why he feels right. #Ramayana.”

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However, another user had a completely different opinion and wrote, “What is this bunnyfication of Shri Ram Ji ??? Everything was going so perfectly until Ranbir appeared. Tf is this dialogue delivery man, blud is still stuck in his Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani days.”

Yash's Ravana steals the spotlight

Among the biggest highlights for many viewers was (Yash)'s appearance as Ravana. His brief screen time was enough to leave fans excited.

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One user wrote, “YASH YASH YASH !!! Generational Casting for Ravana, Every second of his Screen Time SHOUTS AURA, MANNN WHAT A GROUNDBREAKING PERFORMANCE. People will Remember Yash as Ravana for AGES TO COME !!! RUTHLESS MANIAC !!!!”

Improved VFX earns appreciation

Many users also felt the makers had addressed concerns after the first asset released in April, which had received criticism online. One fan wrote, “Finally the trailer is here & the visuals look so good, they've improved a lot. The Rama introduction video raised concerns, but apart from a few sequences (they still look off), the rest is top notch. Looking forward to this film, #Yash as Ravana #ramayana.”

The visual effects also received praise from several users. One person wrote, “I didn't expect this level of VFX for the Airavata sequence, looking damn good!”

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Another added, “Love the new grade, it brings out the textures really well and makes everything feel natural. The depth in every shot is insane; I see why the team is pushing the 3D experience so hard. Insane is an understatement for the creature FX. The music is so damn epic #Ramayana.”

Fans wonder why Hanuman is missing

One detail that caught many viewers' attention was the absence of (Sunny Deol)'s Lord Hanuman in the trailer. Several users said they were surprised not to see even a brief glimpse of the character.

One user wrote, “Interestingly, they haven't shown anything related to the Vanara Sena or Hanuman... @dneg is surely a powerhouse in th VFX, however I am not too sure about the Kumbhkaran, looked, a bit cartoonish... overall its a good one, hoping that it generates massive success #Ramayana.”

Another fan echoed the same feeling, saying, “The Ramayana trailer looked insane, but yaar... Hanuman Ji ka ek glimpse bhi nahi.”

Music rights

The musical score of the movie features collaboration between Oscar winners A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer, and DNEG will be responsible for visual effects. Another landmark achievement is the purchase of music rights by T-Series for both halves of the movie in a record-setting deal worth ₹75 crore with Prime Focus Studios of producer Namit Malhotra.

Ramayana marks the most recent retelling of Valmiki’s epic, regarded as the oldest piece of literature in the world. This epic chronicles the tale of Lord Rama, the reincarnation of Lord Vishnu (performed by Ranbir Kapoor) and the fight that he wages against the asura king Ravana (Yash), after the latter kidnaps his wife, Sita (Sai Pallavi). This epic is one of the best-known narratives in the Indian sub-continent and is revered as a holy scripture by Hindus.

Namit Malhotra's note

The first glimpse of the film, also known as the Rama Glimpse, was launched worldwide in April. While many appreciated the visual effects and the grandeur of the film, others have found faults in the design of characters, especially the design of the asuras, for resembling Western characters. The trailer of the movie Ramayana was shown at the Pratham Sankalp event in New Delhi on July 18. After this event, a few clips of the trailer have been leaked online. Following which, a grand glimpse was show at San Diego Comic Con 2026 and Sony Pictures International distribution was locked in too.

Release details

Ramayana: Part One will be released globally on November 8, coinciding with Diwali. The second part will come out in 2027.