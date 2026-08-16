Ramayana trailer takes China by storm, viewers call it better than Hollywood, Chinese films: 'We can't make such epics'

Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming Ramayana has been billed as the most expensive Indian film ever made. On a scale so grand that it evokes Hollywood blockbusters, Ramayana has global aspirations, including a wide release in China. So far, it has managed to raise intrigue with its teaser and trailer. The Ramayana trailer, in particular, has been huge in China, crossing a million views in just a few hours. The comments, thousands of them, are largely praising the film’s scale, calling it even better than homegrown Chinese films.

Chinese viewers go ga-ga over Ramayana

Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama in the movie.

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Comments on the Ramayana trailer posted in China ranged from surprise over an Indian film delivering this scale to disappointment over Chinese films not matching up. One person compared Ramayana to the Fengshen film series, saying, “The special effects are much better than Fengshen,” and wrote that Ramayana is better than the $360-million blockbuster. Another wondered if these effects could have elevated the series. “Is this effect what domestic directors wanted for Investiture of the Gods?” Another comment read, “How does this feel better than the domestic films from the past two years?”

Many Chinese viewers bemoaned that local filmmakers are unable to give Chinese mythology the same treatment. “We can't make such epic myths because these sh***y directors lack respect for our national myths, complained one.

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‘India’s own Odyssey’

{{^usCountry}} Many other comments called the film’s effects better than even some Hollywood blockbusters. “The filming is better than Legendary,” read one comment, referring to Legendary Entertainment, which has produced films like 300, Clash of the Titans, Godzilla, and the Jurassic World franchise. Legendary is best known for mounting its monsterverse featuring King Kong and Godzilla. Another comment called Ramayana “India's own Odyssey.” All about Ramayana {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Many other comments called the film’s effects better than even some Hollywood blockbusters. “The filming is better than Legendary,” read one comment, referring to Legendary Entertainment, which has produced films like 300, Clash of the Titans, Godzilla, and the Jurassic World franchise. Legendary is best known for mounting its monsterverse featuring King Kong and Godzilla. Another comment called Ramayana “India's own Odyssey.” All about Ramayana {{/usCountry}}

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Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama in Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The two-part film also stars Yash as Ravana and Sai Pallavi as Sita. Yash is also the film’s co-producer, partnering with Namit Malhotra. The film also features a large ensemble cast, including Ravie Dubey, Sunny Deol, Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, and Kunal Kapoor. Ramayana Part One is slated to release worldwide on November 6, ahead of Diwali. The film's global distribution is being handled by Sony Pictures. As part of the deal, in China, Ramayana will be distributed by Sony under the local title Ramayana: The Legend of the Prince.