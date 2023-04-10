Ramesh Talwar reveals how he convinced Jaya Bachchan for theatre debut, she was worried she would 'flop in the play'

Ramesh Talwar and Jaya Bachchan worked together on Yash Chopra's Silsilay (1981), where the former was the director's assistant. Years later the filmmaker and the actor reunited once again for another medium. Ramesh convinced her to tour abroad with him on two separate plays, Maa Retire Hoti Hai and Dr Mukta. The actor had initially been worried that she would 'flop' in her debut. But the filmmaker managed to assure her that they would have several days of rehearsals and they also managed to perform it in front of a small private audience before going on tour. (Also read: When Jaya Bachchan said she isn't 'chidchidi' but can't suffer stupidity)

Ramesh Talwar and Jaya Bachchan acted together in the play Dr Mukta.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ramesh, who has directed films like Doosara Aadmi (1977), Baseraa (1981) and Sahibaan (1993), acted alongside Jaya in Dr Mukta. In the play, she essays the role of a woman who has to hide many secrets from her family members. They even travelled abroad and performed the plays in the US. The filmmaker revealed that her fans in the US used to travel 300 miles to come and see her perform live. However, in most places, Jaya was reluctant to sign autographs for the fans but signed for them later.

The filmmaker recently told ETimes, “The emotion with which Jaya ji used to do that role, used to have me worried that something might happen to her. She is a natural actor, so, I used to tell her, ‘Don’t take the role personally. Remember that you’re only doing a play.’ She would take it well. But the only thing she wouldn’t do was that she didn’t sign autographs. People would come from everywhere to take an autograph. I would request her kindly. One of Jaya ji’s fans traveled 300 miles to come to see our play. Jaya ji told me, “Don’t tell me all of this. Talk about the play.” But eventually, she gave her and others an autograph.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He also recalled how Jaya's staff helped him to arrange a meeting with her for the play, before she came on board. "I requested one of Jaya Ji’s staff members to get me a meeting with her. She called me for a meeting. I told her that she would have to rehearse for 40 days for the play. She told me that she had never done a play. "I shouldn’t flop in the play", she had said. I assured her that we will rehearse for 40 days and stage the play in Mumbai before we go abroad. When the play was ready, I hosted one rehearsal in Bhaidas Hall, Vile Parle. Amitabh Bachchan along with her well-wishers, friends and family had come to see the play," he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jaya turned 75 on April 9 and the veteran actor is coming back to films with Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. She is also a Member of Parliament and has taken several acting breaks in her career.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.