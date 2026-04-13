Ranbir Kapoor ‘actually looked like Lord Rama’ on Ramayana set, says his co-star Surabhi Das: ‘He had this energy, aura’

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is all set to essay the role of Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. The first look of him from the film received mixed reactions. However, his Ramayana co-star Surabhi Das recently spoke about how Ranbir looked like Lord Rama on set and praised his dedication.

Surabhi Das on Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Rama

Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana co-star Surabhi Das reveals he was always in character on set.

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In a conversation with Mid-Day, Surabhi revealed that working in Ramayana was overwhelming for her and further spoke about Ranbir always being in character on set. She said, "When Ranbir Kapoor came on set, he obviously came as Rama. I literally felt like, ‘My God, this guy is actually looking like Rama.’ In all the scenes we did together, I always felt that he was in character. And even for Sai Pallavi, we know she doesn't apply much makeup, yet she was looking so pretty."

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{{^usCountry}} She added, "To play Lord Rama, you need to have that aura and grace. When you walk on set, you need to have that energy about you that makes people look at you no matter what. And Ranbir Kapoor carried that. He had this energy and aura about him. Even when we were not doing a scene, he was in his character, as he is an introverted guy." About Surabhi Das {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She added, "To play Lord Rama, you need to have that aura and grace. When you walk on set, you need to have that energy about you that makes people look at you no matter what. And Ranbir Kapoor carried that. He had this energy and aura about him. Even when we were not doing a scene, he was in his character, as he is an introverted guy." About Surabhi Das {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Surabhi Das gained recognition with her role in the successful television show Pandya Store. She is essaying the role of Sai Pallavi’s sister, Shrutakirti, in the film. Ranbir Kapoor on playing Lord Rama {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Surabhi Das gained recognition with her role in the successful television show Pandya Store. She is essaying the role of Sai Pallavi’s sister, Shrutakirti, in the film. Ranbir Kapoor on playing Lord Rama {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} During Ramayana’s teaser launch event in Los Angeles, Ranbir spoke about how he initially hesitated to play Lord Rama, but the birth of his daughter Raha changed his decision. He said, "I remember when Namit offered me this part around 4 years ago, my instant reaction was ‘No’, I'm not fit enough, not good enough, and I won't be able to do full justice. That fear very quickly turned into gratitude because opportunities like this were needed very much in my life." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During Ramayana’s teaser launch event in Los Angeles, Ranbir spoke about how he initially hesitated to play Lord Rama, but the birth of his daughter Raha changed his decision. He said, "I remember when Namit offered me this part around 4 years ago, my instant reaction was ‘No’, I'm not fit enough, not good enough, and I won't be able to do full justice. That fear very quickly turned into gratitude because opportunities like this were needed very much in my life." {{/usCountry}}

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His first look as Lord Rama received mixed reactions from fans. While some praised him, others called him a misfit for the role. The original Lakshman actor, Sunil Lahri, also questioned whether audiences would accept Ranbir as Lord Rama.

About Ramayana

Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, Yash as Ravana, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. The two-part film is mounted on a budget of ₹4,000 crore, making it the most expensive film in Indian cinema. The first part is scheduled to release in theatres on Diwali 2026, while the second part will arrive on Diwali 2027.

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