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Ranbir Kapoor ‘actually looked like Lord Rama’ on Ramayana set, says his co-star Surabhi Das: ‘He had this energy, aura’

Ranbir Kapoor's portrayal of Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana has drawn mixed reactions. However, co-star Surabhi Das praised his dedication.

Apr 13, 2026 10:46 am IST
Written by Riya Sharma
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Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is all set to essay the role of Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. The first look of him from the film received mixed reactions. However, his Ramayana co-star Surabhi Das recently spoke about how Ranbir looked like Lord Rama on set and praised his dedication.

Surabhi Das on Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Rama

Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana co-star Surabhi Das reveals he was always in character on set.

In a conversation with Mid-Day, Surabhi revealed that working in Ramayana was overwhelming for her and further spoke about Ranbir always being in character on set. She said, "When Ranbir Kapoor came on set, he obviously came as Rama. I literally felt like, ‘My God, this guy is actually looking like Rama.’ In all the scenes we did together, I always felt that he was in character. And even for Sai Pallavi, we know she doesn't apply much makeup, yet she was looking so pretty."

His first look as Lord Rama received mixed reactions from fans. While some praised him, others called him a misfit for the role. The original Lakshman actor, Sunil Lahri, also questioned whether audiences would accept Ranbir as Lord Rama.

About Ramayana

Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, Yash as Ravana, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. The two-part film is mounted on a budget of 4,000 crore, making it the most expensive film in Indian cinema. The first part is scheduled to release in theatres on Diwali 2026, while the second part will arrive on Diwali 2027.

 
ranbir kapoor lord rama
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Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ranbir Kapoor ‘actually looked like Lord Rama’ on Ramayana set, says his co-star Surabhi Das: ‘He had this energy, aura’
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