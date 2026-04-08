Nitesh Tiwari is sure his Ramayana won't hurt sentiments as he avoids taking ‘creative leaps’, follows ‘do's and don'ts’

Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari is confident his Ramayana films, starring Ranbir Kapoor , Sai Pallavi and Yash, won’t hurt sentiments. In an interview with Collider, he was asked about how he brings his voice as a filmmaker, even as many variations of the epic exist in India. He revealed that he’s holding off on creative liberties in some scenes and following some dos and don’ts for the film.

Nitesh Tiwari says Ramayana won’t hurt sentiments

While stating that over 300 versions of Ramayana exist in India, Nitesh said that they’re following Valmiki’s version. He added, “As a creator, you are very well aware of certain do’s and don’ts; you can’t go wrong. We have stuck to that. Wherever you are not supposed to take any creative leap, we have not taken any creative leap. But wherever you can take a leap of faith, we have gone ahead and done that. I myself am an avid follower of Ramayana. If I’m not hurting my own feelings, if I’m happy with the work which I’m doing, I’m pretty sure that a lot of the audience will agree with me.”