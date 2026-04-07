Namit Malhotra says ‘we're listening’ amid criticism for Ramayana teaser; promises to deliver an epic for Diwali

The teaser for Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, was released on April 2 amid much hype. While many decoded various elements of the teaser for plot clues, others criticised it for its VFX or other reasons. Producer Namit Malhotra released a note on social media on Tuesday, seemingly acknowledging the criticism. Ranbir Kapoor plays Rama in Namit Malhotra and Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.

Namit Malhotra says they’ve taken feedback into account for Ramayana Namit began his note by writing that he’s touched by the reaction to the Ramayana teaser, “Dear all, the response over the past few days has truly been overwhelming, inspiring, and humbling. Seeing how our Rama continues to touch so many hearts across the world fills me with deep humility and joy. I cherish all of the conversations, the excitement, and feedback. This is a story etched in the souls of billions and deserves our utmost care.”

He further adds that thousands of people work on the film, keeping in mind the reverence it holds. “The many thousands of artists and collaborators who have been working away passionately are enthusiastic and energized to get out there and continue to deliver the absolute best in every department. We're listening closely, working diligently, and pouring every effort possible into honoring it with the reverence it holds,” reads his note.

Seemingly acknowledging the criticism, he further added, “This is our Ramayana. It belongs to us all, and that shared emotion and massive responsibility to make every Indian proud, is what drives me forward every single day. What you've seen so far is just the beginning ... We are all striving to bring our epic to life this Diwali on the biggest screens to celebrate our culture and our history.”