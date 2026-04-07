Namit Malhotra says ‘we're listening’ amid criticism for Ramayana teaser; promises to deliver an epic for Diwali
After releasing Ranbir Kapoor's glimpse as Rama from Ramayana, producer Namit Malhotra responds to criticism for its VFX.
The teaser for Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, was released on April 2 amid much hype. While many decoded various elements of the teaser for plot clues, others criticised it for its VFX or other reasons. Producer Namit Malhotra released a note on social media on Tuesday, seemingly acknowledging the criticism.
Namit Malhotra says they’ve taken feedback into account for Ramayana
Namit began his note by writing that he’s touched by the reaction to the Ramayana teaser, “Dear all, the response over the past few days has truly been overwhelming, inspiring, and humbling. Seeing how our Rama continues to touch so many hearts across the world fills me with deep humility and joy. I cherish all of the conversations, the excitement, and feedback. This is a story etched in the souls of billions and deserves our utmost care.”
He further adds that thousands of people work on the film, keeping in mind the reverence it holds. “The many thousands of artists and collaborators who have been working away passionately are enthusiastic and energized to get out there and continue to deliver the absolute best in every department. We're listening closely, working diligently, and pouring every effort possible into honoring it with the reverence it holds,” reads his note.
Seemingly acknowledging the criticism, he further added, “This is our Ramayana. It belongs to us all, and that shared emotion and massive responsibility to make every Indian proud, is what drives me forward every single day. What you've seen so far is just the beginning ... We are all striving to bring our epic to life this Diwali on the biggest screens to celebrate our culture and our history.”
About Ramayana
Ramayana will be released in two parts for Diwali 2026 and 2026. Directed by Nitesh and produced by Namit and Yash under Prime Focus Studios and DNEG, apart from Monster Mind Creations. The film has reportedly been mounted on a budget of ₹4000 crore. Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman are composing the film’s score.
Ranbir plays Rama, Sai Pallavi plays Sita, Yash plays Ravana, Sunny Deol plays Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey plays Lakshmana. Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal, Vivek Oberoi, Lara Dutta and others also star in it. Talking to Collider during the LA launch of the teaser, Ranbir confirmed that he plays both Rama and Parashuram in the film.
“Lord Vishnu had different avatars. Lord Rama was an avatar, and Lord Parshurama was an avatar before Lord Rama. Just to get the opportunity, you know, how I got to play Lord Rama, to also play Lord Parshurama was fantastic,” he said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.