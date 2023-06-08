Ranbir Kapoor to book Adipurush tickets for 10,000 underprivileged kids: Report

Actor Ranbir Kapoor has the sweetest gesture for about 10,000 underprivileged kids as he is all set to book movie tickets for Adipurush for them, as per film insider. Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush will release in theatres on June 16. It stars Prabhas as Raghava while Kriti Sanon will be seen as Janaki. Also read: Adipurush: 1 seat to be reserved in theatres for Lord Hanuman

Ranbir Kapoor to sponsor Adipurush tickets?

Actor Ranbir Kapoor to book 10,000 Adipurush tickets for underprivileged kids, reportedly.

On Thursday, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed about Ranbir's gift for the kids. He took to Twitter and wrote, “#Xclusiv… Ranbir Kapoor to book 10,000 tickets of ‘Adipurush’ for underprivileged children… Official Poster… #RanbirKapoor #Adipurush #Prabhas #KritiSanon #SaifAliKhan #SunnySingh #DevdattaNage.”

Cast of Adipurush

Besides Prabhas and Kriti, Adipurush also stars Saif Ali Khan who is Ranbir's cousin Kareena Kapoor's husband. Saif is playing the role of Lankesh. Actor Sunny Singh is Lakshmana in the movie.

Adipurush seat reserved for Lord Hanuman

Previously, Om Raut had asked the film's producers to keep a seat vacant in every theatre in honour of Lord Hanuman. The thought behind it is that Lord Hanuman is present every time the Ramayana is quoted, read or showcased, as per belief. To this, Bhushan Kumar readily agreed to the suggestion of reserving a seat during all Adipurush shows. The idea was proposed during the final trailer launch in Tirupati.

The final trailer of Adipurush showed the magical saga of Ramayana. Starting with visuals from Sita Haran, the new clip showed new special effects as Raghava attacks Lanka with the help of Lakshmana, Bajrang and vanar sena. Devdatta Nage is seen as Bajrang (Hanuman) in the film.

Talking about the Om Raut directorial, Prabhas had earlier shared in a statement, “Every role and every character comes with its own challenges, but portraying a character like this comes with tremendous responsibility and pride. I am very excited to portray this character from our epic specially the way Om has designed it. I am sure the youth of our country will shower all their love on our film.”

More about Adipurush

Adipurush is backed by T-Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, Pramod and Vamsi of UV Creations. It is touted to be made on a budget of ₹450 crore. Originally shot in Hindi, it has been dubbed into Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

