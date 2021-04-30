Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt get apology from paparazzi as he tells them 'galat kar rahe ho tum' at Rishi Kapoor's memorial

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were seen at Neetu Kapoor's home on Friday afternoon. The family had come together for the first death anniversary of his father, late actor Rishi Kapoor.

Alia and Ranbir came together in the same car. While she swiftly went inside the house, Ranbir got annoyed at the gathered paparazzi for coming too close, despite the social distancing guidelines.

"Galat kar rahe ho tumlog (What you are doing is not right)," Ranbir is heard telling the paparazzi, before letting them know that they are not allowed to enter the building. A few photographers are then heard apologising to the actor for not maintaining enough distance.

Neetu has arranged an 'online puja' for Rishi, which will be performed by Ranbir and her. Rishi's sister Rima Jain told Pinkvilla, "Neetu is having an online havan puja, that she and Ranbir will do. We will also be a part of it through Zoom."

Rishi Kapoor died last year after a two-year-long battle with cancer. On Friday, his wife Neetu and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni paid tributes to him on their Instagram pages.

Sharing a throwback picture with him, Neetu said, "All of last year has been of grief and sadness around the world for us maybe more as we lost him .. Not a day has gone by when we have not discussed or reminisced him as he was an extension of our existence .. sometimes his wise advice:: his wise cracks : his anecdotes !! We have celebrated him all year with a smile on the lips as he will stay in our hearts forever we have accepted life will never be the same without him !!! But life will go on .... #rishikapoor."

Riddhima also shared a photo of her father and wrote, "If only i could hear you call me mushk once more ...'Until we meet again we think about you always, we talk about you still, you have never been forgotten, and you never will. We hold you close within our hearts and there you will remain, to walk and guide us through our lives, until we meet again.'– Dorothy Mae Cavendish I love you always."

Ranbir and Alia have been dating for a few years now. Both had tested positive for Covid-19 recently. After recovery, they jetted off for a short trip to the Maldives.