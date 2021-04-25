IND USA
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff returned from the Maldives on Sunday.(Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Disha Patani-Tiger Shroff are back home amid online flak for Maldives holiday during pandemic

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff were among the few stars holidaying in Maldives while the country battled the coronavirus pandemic.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 25, 2021 06:43 PM IST

Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, and Tiger Shroff with Disha Patani, are back in Mumbai. The Bollywood stars were spotted at the airport on Sunday evening, back from their Maldives trip.

Alia was seen walking next to Ranbir, carrying a bag in her hand and wearing a white top with blue shorts and a camo-print jacket. Ranbir wore a white shirt and blue jeans with a bag on his back. Disha was seen in a pink top and blue jeans while Tiger wore a blue shirt and white pants. All four were wearing protective masks.

Alia Bhatt with Ranbir Kapoor at the airport,(Varinder Chawla)
They headed to the holiday destination last week, earning criticism from many on the internet for leaving the country while it fights a deadly coronavirus wave. While Alia did not post any pictures from the holiday, Disha shared a picture of herself in a bikini at the beach and a few more photos of her resort.

Among those who criticised the celebrities were author and columnist Shobhaa De. Sharing a post on celebrities and their ill-timed holiday posts, she wrote, "It is the height of vulgarity to flaunt those ridiculous pictures. Enjoy Maldives by all means. You are blessed if you can get such a break in these bleak times. But do everyone a favour... keep it private."

Also read: Annu Kapoor urges celebs to not post vacation pics 'while most of the world suffers with pandemic'

Actor Annu Kapoor also tweeted, "I humbly appeal to rich and famous from all walks of life and media not to post their pictures vacationing at exotic locations while the most of the world suffers with pandemic. Kisi ko jalaa ke majloomon ki baddua kyun lena (Why should you attract curse of the unprivileged by making them jealous)?"

Alia and Ranbir were reunited for their holiday after she tested negative for coronavirus a few days ago. Before that, even Ranbir had recovered from the disease after more than two weeks in quarantine.

