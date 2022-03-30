Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Aamir Khan dance to Om Shanti Om as a tribute to Rishi Kapoor. Watch video

Son of late actor Rishi Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and his girlfriend, Alia Bhatt, along with other Bollywood celebs, have performed on one of the famous songs of the late actor. The actors featured in a tribute video to Rishi for Amazon Prime Video India alongside Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor and Farhan Akhtar, among a few others. (Also read: Ranbir recalls Rishi 'drove the family mad' when he didn't have work)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A day ahead of the release of Rishi's last film, Sharmaji Namkeen, Amazon Prime Video shared the video that also starred Arjun Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria celebrating as Om Shanti Om played. They were all dressed in the same attire as Rishi Kapoor from the Karz song.

Rishi's wife, actor Neetu shared the video on her Instagram and wrote, “Lovely tribute to Kapoor Saab #sharmajinamkeen.” The video opened with Rishi's face and the lines “When you truly live life, you live on.” A portion of Rishi's original song is then shown before we see the young actors, grooving to the song.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Directed by Hitesh Bhatia, Sharmaji Namkeen was the last film that Rishi shot for. Paresh Rawal stepped in to complete the portions that Rishi could not. The film's producer Farhan shared how they decided on Paresh. "When we discussed that we should recast the role, Paresh ji was on top of my list. There is a certain personality type to Sharmaji's character, he is a person who can come across maybe tough from the outside but soft and emotional from inside. I feel there is part of Paresh ji that matches this kind of personality,” ANI quoted him as saying.

Sharmaji Namkeen is an Excel Entertainment Film in association with Macguffin Pictures. The movie also stars Juhi Chawla, Suhail Nayyar, Taaruk Raina, Satish Kaushik, Sheeba Chaddha and Isha Talwar. Sharmaji Namkeen will premiere on March 31 on Amazon Prime Video.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON