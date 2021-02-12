Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Saif Ali Khan gather at late Rajiv Kapoor’s residence

A prayer meet for the late actor-filmmaker Rajiv Kapoor was held at his residence on Friday. Several members of the family and friends came together to remember him. He died on Tuesday after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 58.

Ranbir Kapoor and his girlfriend Alia Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Neetu Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Armaan Jain and his wife Anissa Malhotra, and others were seen at Rajiv’s house in Chembur on Friday.

Earlier, several members of the Kapoor family shared a statement saying that a chautha will not be held for Rajiv, in keeping with the Covid-19 safety guidelines. "Due to the current pandemic circumstances, there will be no chautha held for the Late Mr. Rajiv Kapoor for safety reasons. May his soul rest in peace. The entire Raj Kapoor family is a part of your grief too," it read.

Rajiv is the son of the late Raj Kapoor. He was the youngest among three brothers and two sisters -- Randhir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Ritu Nanda and Rima Jain.

Rajiv, best known for his role in Ram Teri Ganga Maili, starred in a string of unsuccessful films after that. He was to make his acting comeback after several years with Ashutosh Gowariker’s production Toolsidas Junior.

Ashutosh said in a statement, "I was a great fan of Rajiv Kapoor, from his Ram Teri Ganga Maili days. It was a superb debut performance. I carried that memory with me for many years and then we connected quite a few times since Lagaan. And when an opportunity arrived in the form of my production of Toolsidas Junior, (which is directed by Mridul), I cast him in it.”

“It was really lovely to work with Rajiv. On the sets, he was an absolute professional. And played the part with so much fun, dignity and ease. What an affable person he was. His performance in Toolsidas Junior is going to surprise everyone. Sadly, he won’t be there to enjoy the accolades he was surely going to receive,” he added.