Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding exclusive | Randhir Kapoor: We are missing Chintu a lot today

Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor has revealed that the wedding of actor-couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt is really an emotional moment for the whole family.

The couple will be tying the knot today in presence of their family members and close friends in Mumbai.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We are all so happy that they are getting married today. It is a very happy and joyous moment for us. To be honest, everyone is emotional today as well,” Randhir tells us.

In fact, the absence of Rishi Kapoor is something which is bothering the whole family.

“It is a big day for the family, and Chintu should have been here. We miss him every day, but today we are missing him more. But life goes on. It is nice to see Ranbir and Alia are starting this new chapter,” says the 75-year-old.

Randhir’s acceptance of the wedding comes days after he denied having any information about the wedding.

“I haven’t met anyone for the past one week. I was not well, and was at home only. Now, I have been told to go to their house for the wedding, and only after reaching the venue, I will be discussing the reception with the family,” he asserts.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On a parting note, he again brings up Rishi’s absence, saying, “Hope Rishi would have been here to witness this moment. I am missing him so much today”.

Ranbir and Alia’s pre-wedding festivities kicked off on Wednesday, with sangeet and mehendi ceremony. While Alia and Ranbir haven’t been spotted yet, Neetu Kapoor, her daughter Riddhima, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan were photographed heading to Ranbir’s house for the celebration.

Alia and Ranbir began dating five years ago, with Ayan Mukerji’s film Brahmastra bringing them closer.