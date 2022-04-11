Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Sabyasachi outfits arrive at venue; fans have questions about the taxi delivering them

The preparation is in full swing ahead of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding on April 14. In the latest, Sabyasachi outfits were delivered at Ranbir's Bandra home Vastu, which will also reportedly be the venue of the wedding. A wedding trousseau containing several coat bags and a box arrived at Vastu on Monday afternoon. Also Read| Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt wedding: RK Studio entrance lit up ahead of upcoming celebrations. Watch

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a video shared by a paparazzo account, the wedding wear could be seen getting delivered to the house in a taxi. Several coat bags in beige colour were neatly placed in the back seat of the cab, while a bag carrying the Sabyasachi name and logo was kept above it. A man was later seen carrying the designer outfits inside the house.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fans of the couple expressed excitement about the upcoming wedding, with one writing, "Omg, it's finally happening!!" However, many of them had questions about the mode of delivery. "Taxi se home delivery?" one asked, while another commented, "Crore rupee kaa lehnga taxi main (lehenga worth crores in a taxi)."

It was previously also rumoured that Ranbir and Alia will wear Sabyasachi outfits at their wedding. According to a report in ETimes, they have opted for pastel shades for the occasion. The report claimed that Alia Bhatt is also planning to wear outfits by Manish Malhotra during her wedding festivities.

Alia's uncle Robin Bhatt had recently confirmed that she will get married to Ranbir at his home on April 14. Robin also said that there is a mehendi ceremony scheduled a day before. Meanwhile, wedding preparations are underway at Vastu, where decorators arrived on Monday. Kapoor family's RK Studios has also been decked up in lights ahead of the wedding.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Alia and Ranbir started dating during the filming for Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra in 2017. They recently wrapped the filming after shooting a sequence in Varanasi. The first part of the trilogy, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Mouni Roy, is due for a release on September 9, 2022.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON