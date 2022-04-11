Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt wedding: RK Studio entrance lit up ahead of upcoming celebrations. Watch

As reports of actor-couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding are doing the rounds, the Kapoor family's RK Studios has been illuminated with lights. In a video shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, the gate was seen lit up. (Also Read | Ranbir Kapoor's home decked up ahead of wedding with Alia Bhatt, fans want confirmation: 'Anyway we wont be allowed')

The trees around the complex were also decorated with lights. Many pictures of the studio, which is in Mumbai's Chembur, have also been making rounds on social media.

Reacting to the clip, a fan said, "The best superstars of this generation are marrying each other!!!! Could it get more iconic than that?" Another person said, "So beautiful." Another fan also said, "Can't wait."

Earlier on Sunday, Ranbir Kapoor's new under-construction home in Bandra had also been decked up with strings of lights. Several videos of the Krishna Raj bungalow, which is currently under construction, showed workers decorating the bungalow with LED string lights. Ranbir, Alia, and Neetu Kapoor visited the site several times in the past, to check on the construction progress.

Though the couple has been tight-lipped about their wedding date, it has been reported that it will be a 4-day-long affair at the RK house starting from April 13 onwards. As per reports, the couple will host a grand reception at the luxury hotel Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai on April 17.

Ranbir and Alia fell in love with each other on the sets of their upcoming film Brahmastra. The duo made their first appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception in 2018. The couple has been vocal about their relationship -- sharing pictures of several vacations together and visiting each other's houses for family get-togethers on numerous occasions.

Alia and Ranbir will feature together onscreen for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The film will release on September 9, this year. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Mouni Roy.

