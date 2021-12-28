Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt jet off on New Year getaway, fan says ‘theirs will be next wedding in Bollywood’. Watch

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt took off to an undisclosed destination to ring in the New Year. The couple was photographed at the departure gate of the international airport in Mumbai.

In a video shared online by a paparazzo account, Ranbir and Alia got out of their car and walked towards the airport terminal. Right before going inside, they turned around to pose for pictures and waved at the shutterbugs, who wished them a happy new year and happy journey. They then walked inside the airport.

One fan said that Ranbir and Alia are next in line to get married. “Bollywood me agli shadi inki hi hone wali hai ab (Theirs will be the next wedding in Bollywood),” the fan wrote. Another called them ‘hottest couple’.

Many fans speculated that Ranbir and Alia were flying to the Maldives, which is where many other Bollywood stars, including Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna, Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are holidaying. “Sab saamaan baandhke Maldives jaa rahe hai (Everyone is packing their bags and going to the Maldives),” one wrote.

Last week, Alia hosted Ranbir and his mother Neetu Kapoor for a Christmas dinner at her home. Her mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt were also present at the gathering.

Ranbir and Alia have been in a relationship for a few years now. Recently, at an event to launch the motion poster of their upcoming film Brahmastra, Ranbir was asked about his wedding date.

“Well, haven’t we seen a lot of people getting married in the last one year? I think we should be happy with that. Humari kab hogi (When will ours happen)?” Ranbir said, adding that the question was addressed to Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji, not Alia. “Aaj ke liye ek hi date kaafi hai (The announcement of one date is enough for today), Brahmastra ki release date. Let’s wait,” the filmmaker replied.

