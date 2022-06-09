Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor shoot a dance number for Luv Ranjan film in Spain. Watch

A behind-the-scenes video of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor from the sets of Luv Ranjan’s upcoming film has surfaced on the internet. The actors are currently in Spain for the film shoot. While the makers are yet to unveil the film title, it marks the first collaboration between Shraddha and Ranbir. The latest leaked video has been shot during a dance number on the sets. (Also read: Ranbir Kapoor says Brahmastra is an attempt to 'create our own Marvel' that is 'rooted in Indian culture')

In the video, a choreographer is seen directing Shraddha for her dance steps with Ranbir. While Shraddha is seen wearing a short yellow dress under a shade, Ranbir with his back facing the camera, appeared to be in an all-white denim look. The video is currently doing rounds among the fanclubs. Reacting to the sneak-peek from the sets, a user wrote in the comment section, “I am so excited both of you together.” “Shraddha Ranbir, can’t wait,” added another one.

The yet-untitled film is said to be a romantic comedy. Besides Ranbir and Shraddha in the lead roles, it will also star Dimple Kapadia. It will mark Boney ’s acting debut. Talking about it, Boney had previously said that he had initially turned down the film as he was busy with his production ventures. He told Mid-day that it was his son Arjun Kapoor who persuaded him for the film. He said, “Luv insisted I do the role. He reached out to Arjun, who persuaded me for it.”

Boney also added that when the script was being written, the film team wanted someone like him to play the role of Ranbir’s father. Hence the role was offered to him once more after Luv watched AK vs AK where Boney appeared as himself.

The film is slated to release next year.

