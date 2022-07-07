Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor raise temperature in Shamshera photoshoot; fans tease him: 'Alia is coming with the bottle'

Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor, who star opposite each other in their upcoming film Shamshera, raised the temperature in a new photoshoot on Wednesday. While fans praised the photoshoot as hot, they also made jokes about Alia Bhatt's reaction to her husband's pictures. Also Read| Ranbir Kapoor flaunts his six-pack abs in new pics, fans call it a ‘thirst trap’

Yash Raj Films released the pictures on its Instagram account, introducing Ranbir as Balli and Vaani as Sona. The pictures showed Vaani in a bodysuit and shorts and Ranbir in a white vest and trousers. The first picture had Vaani sitting on Ranbir's lap, while the second showed her leaning against him.

Fans dropped fire emojis in the comments section, with many of them calling the pictures 'sexy.' A fan called Ranbir 'My Rockstar,' while another said about Vaani Kapoor, "You are looking hot." A fan teased Ranbir about Alia saying, "Are bhai Alia madam se dar nhi lagta hai kya sir apko (Sir aren't you scared of Alia)."

Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor in Shamshera photoshoot.

Another referred to a line from Alia Bhatt's 2019 film Gully Boy, in which she beats up a girl for flirting with her boyfriend, and joked, "Alia ke pati se gulu gulu photoshoot (Cosy photoshoot with Alia's husband)." One spoke about another scene from the same film and said, "Alia is coming with bottle."

Yash Raj Films had shared pictures from another photoshoot on Tuesday, in which Ranbir flaunted his six-pack abs while posing in front of a luxury vehicle. He also posed for steamy pictures with Vaani as part of the same photoshoot.

Ranbir plays Shamshera as well as his son Balli in the upcoming film, which stars Vaani as a dancer. The Karan Malhotra directorial also stars Sanjay Dutt as a ruthless, corrupt cop Daroga Shuddh Singh. Shamshera is set to release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on July 22, 2022.

