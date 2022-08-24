Ranbir Kapoor apologises for 'phailoed' joke on Alia Bhatt’s weight: 'I love my wife, but I have bad sense of humour'

Ranbir Kapoor's recent comment about Alia Bhatt's weight gain did not go down well with a section of social media users, who criticised him for joking about his pregnant wife. Now, the actor has apologised for the same. Ranbir and Alia were promoting Ayan Mukerji's upcoming directorial Brahmastra, when he made the comment. In a recent media interaction, after the actor was asked about his ‘joke’ that drew flak, he issued a clarification. Read more: Ranbir Kapoor jokes about Alia Bhatt's weight in live video; fans react

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ranbir, Alia and Ayan were seen together in a recent YouTube live session to promote Brahmastra. During which Ranbir and Alia were asked why they were are not actively promoting their film. A clip of the interaction was circulated on several social media platforms including Reddit and Twitter, in which Alia had said, "We will promote the film, and we will be everywhere but if the question you are asking is why we are not phailoed (spreading) everywhere, right now our focus is..." Ranbir cut her mid-sentence and pointed at his wife's baby bump while saying, "Well I can say somebody has phailoed (referencing her weight gain)." Although, he later added that he was joking, Ranbir’s comment did not sit well with social media users, who criticised him for 'fat-shaming' his wife.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ranbir Kapoor was at a press meet for Brahmastra in Chennai on Wednesday alongside filmmaker SS Rajamouli and his Brahmastra co-star Nagarjuna, when he was asked if he would like to clarify the comment he made about Alia’s weight. "Yes, absolutely. Firstly, let me start with, I love my wife with everything that I have in my life. And what happened on that, I think it's a joke that didn't turn out to be funny. I really want to apologise if I have triggered anyone. It was not my intention. So, I want to say sorry to people who got offended or triggered. I spoke to Alia about it and she really laughed it off and she didn't mind it. But I do have a bad sense of humour and sometimes it falls flat on my own face. So, I am sorry if I have hurt anyone about it,” Ranbir said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ranbir and Alia married on April 14 in an intimate wedding ceremony at their Mumbai home. In June, Alia announced the news of her pregnancy via an Instagram post. Their first film together, Brahmastra, is scheduled to hit theatres on September 9. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON