Ranbir Kapoor asks Indian Idol contestant not to call him ‘uncle’: ‘RK bol de’

Ranbir Kapoor has been busy promoting Luv Ranjan's Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar. The actor was a guest on Indian Idol where he spoke about his daughter Raha Kapoor, who was born in November last year. When a contestant addressed him as ‘Ranbir Uncle’ the actor requested not to call him uncle. Ranbir also revealed his fear when Raha will see him without the beard and whether she will be able to recognise him or not. (Also read: Ranbir Kapoor talks about daughter Raha on The Kapil Sharma Show, reveals who she looks like. Watch)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir married at their Mumbai home Vastu in April last year. The couple was joined by close friends from Bollywood and their family, including their mothers Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan, at the intimate ceremony. Alia announced via an Instagram post the birth of their daughter on November 6, 2022. Recently, Ranbir revealed that ever since Raha has entered his life, he doesn't feel like going out for work and wants to be with her all the time.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the recent promo released by the makers of the show, and shared by the fan pages of Ranbir on social media, the actor is seen interacting with the contestants. When a child contestant addressed the actor as "Ranbir Uncle", the actor immediately said, "Uncle mat bula mujhe yaar!" (Don't call me uncle please!) and said to call him RK instead. “RK bol de!” he said to the child contestant, making everyone smile. When the same contestant asked whether his huge beard causes any trouble for baby Raha, the actor couldn't help but giggle.

He then responded, saying: "Kya bolu main...ki ha tu sahi bol rahi he, ab ye main ek film kar raha hu doosri jiske liye mujhe badhani pari daari... but jabse meri beti Raha paida hui he usne sirf ye huliya dekha he, toh mujhe dar iska nahi he ki daari use chubhegi mujhe dar iska he ki do mahine baad jab daari niklegi toh meri beti mujhe pehchanegi ki nahi! Abhi tak toh you know woh eyes lock kar rahi he.. ankhon mein ankhein daal ke muskura rahi he. Mera yahi maanna he ki usne aankhon ke neeche abhi tak dekha nahi he mujhe toh do mahine baad woh used-to ho jaayegi par ha mujhe dar toh he ki agar woh mujhe pehchanegi nahi toh mera dil toot jayega. (What do I say... yes you are correct, I grew a beard for my next film, but my fear is not that she will be hurt with my beard but whether she will be able to recognize me without the beard! Till now, she locks her eyes with me and smiles, but she hasn't looked below that and she will be used to it but I am afraid if she doesn't recognize me afterwards then it will break my heart.)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ranbir will be next seen in Luv Ranjan's Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar alongside Shraddha Kapoor, which will be released on March 8. His upcoming projects include Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal alongside Rashmika Mandanna. Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol also feature in the film that is set to be released later this year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON