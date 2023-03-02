Ranbir Kapoor talks about daughter Raha on The Kapil Sharma Show, reveals who she looks like. Watch

Ranbir Kapoor has been busy promoting Luv Ranjan's Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar. The actor was a guest at The Kapil Sharma Show where he spoke about his daughter Raha Kapoor, who was born in November last year. When Kapil asked Ranbir if there are some members and close relatives of the family who ask whether Raha looks like him or Alia Bhatt, the actor joked that yes there are some but he is thankful that Raha looks like the either of them only and not someone else. (Also read: Ranbir Kapoor on being a father to his and Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha: 'I am scared to even talk about it because...')

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir married at their Mumbai home Vastu in April last year. The couple was joined by close friends from Bollywood and their family, including their mothers Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan, at the intimate ceremony. Alia announced via an Instagram post the birth of their daughter on November 6, 2022. Recently, Ranbir revealed that ever since Raha has entered his life, he doesn't feel like going out for work and wants to be with her all the time.

In a recent promo released by The Kapil Sharma Show, which has been shared by the fan page of the actor, Kapil Sharma asked the actor whether there are any close relatives or aunties who comment whether Raha looks like Ranbir or Alia. To this Ranbir said, "Hum khud confuse hein kyuki kabhi kabhi uska chehra mere jaise dikhta he, kabhi Alia ke jaise dikhta he... par achhi baat he ki hum dono ke jaise hi dikhta he!" (We ourselves are confused because sometimes Raha looks like me and sometimes like Alia, but the good thing is that she looks like the both of us only!) Ranbir's comment made everyone in the show erupt in laughter.

Ranbir will be next seen in Luv Ranjan's Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar alongside Shraddha Kapoor, which will be released on March 8. His upcoming projects include Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal alongside Rashmika Mandanna. Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol also feature in the film that is set to be released later this year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON